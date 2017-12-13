JCCF awards over $41,800 in grants

The Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) celebrated a successful year of community impact with donors, non-profit leaders, and community partners at its annual “Grants and Gifts” celebration on Dec. 5 at the Jones County Youth Development Center in Monticello.

Jones County donors, non-profits, and businesses have created funds at JCCF, growing total assets to more than $1.7 million. Payouts from these funds will support the needs of Jones County non-profits for years to come.