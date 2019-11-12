JCCF awards over $99,000 in grants

Published by admin on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 1:22pm
On Dec. 2, the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) held its annual grant celebration at Calkin’s Barn in Wyoming. They celebrated a successful year of community impact with donors, non-profit leaders, and community partners.
The JCCF awarded just over $99,000 in grants to 17 local non-profits:
Anamosa Boosters
