JCCF stresses ‘five forever’ in support of non-profits

The Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) honored many of its own during their annual Grant Awards Ceremony on Dec. 3 in Monticello.

“Our board has been very stable for a number of years,” said Doug Edel, outgoing JCCF executive director. “This year we have three board members who will be retiring from the board. They've served the maximum of nine years that our bylaws allow. It's an opportunity for new members to come on.”

Three out-going board members were recognized, with their successors named:

• Janet Martin, serving on the JCCF Board of Directors since 2016. Her replacement is Cammie Greif.

• Jim Eichhorn, serving on the JCCF Board of Directors since 2016. His replacement is Harlan Waugh.

• Trish Laetare, serving on the JCCF Board of Directors since 2016. Her replacement is Pat Rohwedder.

Edel was also recognized. Not only was he a part of the Foundation since its inception, but is stepping down after serving as executive director for two years.

“While many of you here volunteer, I don't know how many can say they've been with a single organization for 20-plus years,” remarked Patty Manuel, Foundation board member. “Doug served as an initial board member for 18 years, give or take a few as bylaws required him to step away, and then another two years as our executive director.

“He's a quiet leader,” she continued. “He really has led us through some remarkable growth. First, he teamed up with a group of people who recognized the need for a county foundation, and was really right there when we got started. He was there when we made the decision to move our money from the Greater Cedar Rapids Foundation over to the Community Foundation Greater Dubuque (CFGD), which was a huge decision and turned out to be a very very smart and good decision for us. Then he stayed on and assisted us in hiring our first executive director. And through that, we have seen continued growth with the number of donors and the number of affiliates funds that we have. Finally, he stepped up as our executive director and has done a really great job for us. Doug, on behalf of the entire board, we're proud of all the accomplishments you've brought to us.”

Replacing Edel is Sheila Tjaden. Not only will she hold this title, but she’ll continue her duties as affiliate director with the CFGD.

Heather Weers was also celebrated for her 6-plus years as coordinator of Every Child Reads (ECR) Jones County, the countywide Grade Level Reading initiative.

Sherri Hunt and Kim Brooks, members of the ECR executive board, honored Heather for her years of dedication toward the children of Jones County, speaking to her accomplishments and achievements.

“Her efforts are to be commended,” Hunt said. “She took this initiative beyond what was ever expected and has laid a strong foundation fer her successor (Lori Schulte). We can't thank Heather enough for her work and commitment to the children of Jones County. Thank you, Heather, for your dedication, your leadership, your patience with our team when we had crazy ideas, and most of all for your passion to help other succeed. You have left a lasting mark.”

The JCCF also gave out its first scholarship to a Jones County high school senior.

“We had 15 applicants,” said board member Jim Luckstead. “They were all well qualified. Our scholarship is mainly based on community service.”

This year’s inaugural recipient is Leah Koehler of Monticello. She is the daughter of Ted and Karla Koehler.

“The Monticello community has really done so much for me; it's really motivated me to give back to the community,” Koehler said. “I've been a part of different community service projects where not only have I gotten to lead them, but I gave others the opportunity to participate in giving back to the community.”

Tjaden and Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of the CFGD, shared how much foundations benefit a community.

“I want to tell you a little bit about the transfer of wealth,” Van Milligen said. “About 20 years ago, we studied how much wealth is going to transfer from one generation to the next. As you think about your estate plan, we want to encourage you to think about your community, too. In 10 years in our region, a eight-county region, there will be $10 billion transferred from one generation to the next. If we, as a community, all captured 5 percent and we divvied up our estates, and leave 5 percent for your community, we would have $5 million each year as a pay-out. That money would be invested in a permanent fund We call it ‘five forever.’ Is there a small or big portion that you could leave for your community?”

Tjaden shared how that same pattern would impact Jones County.

“Here in Jones County, in the next 10 years, we can expect $186 million to transfer from one generation to the next. If 5 percent of that were captured, that would leave $9.3 million. That would pay out $465,000 every year. That’s a big number. So, we would just encourage you to think about and consider that 5 percent.”

The JCCF offers many opportunities to improve quality of life by addressing an array of local issues. To learn more about how you can establish a fund or make a gift that impacts your community, contact Tjaden at 563-588-2700 or visit dbqfoundation.org/jccf.