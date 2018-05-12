JCCF supports Grade-Level Reading

Published by admin on Wed, 12/05/2018 - 2:35pm
Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) board members have decided to fund the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative in Jones County for one year, and have hired a coordinator, Anamosa resident Heather Weers, to explore needs and potential solutions in the region.
In Jones County public schools, two-thirds of third-graders are meeting standards for reading at their age. According to a 2016-17 assessment by the Iowa Department of Education, the other third of those students are behind. That statistic is in line with the national average.
