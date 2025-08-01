JCED affordable housing project on the market

In September, Jones County Economic Development (JCED) announced an affordable housing project in Monticello.

JCED acquired to lot located at 541 N. Chestnut St. Working with Homes for Iowa, Inc., a public-private partnership with Iowa Prison Industries, manufactured homes are built in Newton and trucked to communities throughout the State of Iowa.

In October, the basement and foundation were poured in anticipation for the house. On New Year's Eve, the house arrived in Monticello, thanks to a police escort, coordinated by the Monticello Police Department. Last week, contractors worked to place the house on the foundation.

With some interior work remaining, the house is now officially on the market.

Last week, Derek Lumsden, JCED executive director, shared the basis for the housing project in his quarterly newsletter…

"The housing market has been very fast-paced the last several years across the country, and this has impacted Jones County as well. From houses staying on the market for only hours to the cost rising for brand-new housing, it's getting harder and harder for people to find houses that they like and can afford in order to live locally. Add in high interest rates and the cost of renovating homes that might not be up to par, and that compounds the problem. How can 'missing middle' housing be addressed in Jones County?

"'Missing middle' housing is housing that people can afford who tend to make a lower wage than others. This housing is traditionally in the $150,000 to $215,000 range. As most developers and contractors will tell you, it's nearly impossible to build a house at that price in today's markets, which is why most new housing is $250,000 or higher. Realizing this was an issue, JCED reached out to the Homes for Iowa program, to have inmate labor build affordable housing while learning a trade that they can apply upon their release from the institution.

"This project was a partnership between JCED, the City of Monticello, and the Monticello Development Corporation."

Any interested party can see if they qualify for the house by contacting Lumsden at 319-480-7446 or director@jonescountydevelopment.com.

"With any luck, JCED is hoping for the house to be 100 percent move-in ready by the end of January," stated Lumsden.

"This program is income-driven for low-to-moderate income earners, meaning that prospective homebuyer must be able to spend 30 percent or less on the home. This is different than standardized or Section 8 housing where the government gives assistance to those renters. This house must be purchased by the applicant, not rented out or bought in order to flip.

"While this project alone will not solve all of the housing woes faced by Jones County residents and employers," continued Lumsden, "JCED hopes this house will help spur creative thinking in communities on other infill lots and making them accessible to affordable housing like the Homes for Iowa program. Additionally, this will help attract people back to the communities where they already work and take away some of the hassle of the commute back and forth to where they currently reside."