JCED forum centers on IWILL, mental health funding

A couple dozen people were in attendance to hear from Reps. Lee Hein and Andy McKean and Sen. Dan Zumbach and Carrie Koelker at the Jan. 31 legislative forum.

The forum took place at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa, hosted by Jones County Economic Development. The event sponsor was Jones Regional Medical Center. Eric Briesemeister, JRMC CEO, submitted a question to the representatives inquiring about rural EMS funding.