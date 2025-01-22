JCED helps to bring outside funding, big projects to Jones Co.

It’s been quite a year for Jones County Economic Development (JCED).

During the Jan. 14 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, JCED Executive Director Derek Lumsden provided the board with an update on projects he’s been a part of in 2024 and what’s ahead for 2025. Lumsden also made his Fiscal Year 2026 funding request from the county, $50,000.

Two big projects JCED has taken on was fiber connectivity throughout rural Jones County and affordable housing.

At the end of 2023 and into 2024, JCED started mapping out parts of rural Jones County that were not served by broadband/fiber internet. They worked with MVEC (Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative), Cascade Communications, and Eastern Iowa Fiber (formerly Wyoming Mutual Telephone Company). JCED also applied for $6 million in funding for this project.

“Eastern Iowa Fiber was the one that was recognized (with carrying out the project),” Lumsden said. “They started that project last year and it should wrap up this year. Since that time, all three companies have decided to expand beyond that original radius that we set.”

At the time Lumsden presented the broadband project to the board, he estimated there might be 70 households or so that would not be able to be served with high-speed fiber internet. The number will be drastically smaller after this project.

“MVEC is expanding to another area that was not served. Cascade Communications and Eastern Iowa Fiber, since they're already laying fiber, realized they could work together and maybe hit some of those other houses as well. So by the end of 2025, early 2026, it looks we may have probably a handful of houses that might not be served just because of where they're at.

“So by the end of 2025, we could have 95 percent or more connectivity throughout Jones County for every home and business,” summarized Lumsden. “That's something that a lot of our counterparts, especially rural Iowa counties, just can't claim.”

Lumsden said he hears from businesses all the time that their employees come to Jones County to work from further and further away due to the housing shortage in Jones County.

“We bring in about 2,000 to 2,500 people a day to Jones County to work,” he said. “We have about that same number going out to work at other places. A lot of businesses say they think they could people to live here if there was housing. But there is not a lot of housing going up.”

The housing that is being built is out of the price range of entry-level jobs and young families.

“So we came up with a few options,” offered Lumsden.

JCED worked with the Newton Correctional Facility and Home for Iowa to have a house built and shipped to Monticello. A foundation and basement were poured at 541 N. Chestnut St. By the end of January, Lumsden hopes to have the home ready for sale.

“It's geared toward affordable housing, low-to-moderate income people who can afford those types of houses,” he said.

JCED took the lead on this project, but worked with the City of Monticello and the Monticello Development Corporation to make it happen.

“Could we develop affordable housing if there were some things that worked in our favor?” asked Lumsden.

He said it would take a willing land/lot owner.

“With the success on getting it (the house) here and staying within our budget, we think this is a model that could be used for some in-fill lots across Jones County,” he offered.

Lumsden has already started making an inventory list of those lots.

“This will help bring up the tax base in the county as well,” he said.

Several years ago, JCED was awarded HUD housing funding to go toward affordable housing, too. Lumsden said he plans to finally be able to use those funds as down payment assistance.

“The goal is to make housing a priority for people who can't afford it,” he said.

JCED also works with developers and housing authorities “authorities to see if there's a way to develop some low-to-moderate income housing options that wouldn't break the bank for people.

“One of the things we talk a lot about is missing middle housing,” added Lumsden.

With inflation, he said that’s buying a house for $150,000 to $250,000.

“This is housing that people can afford at this rate, but you can't build it for that range. Can we find a way to build it in that range? We continue to have conversations with developers who have sort of dipped their toes in that field. Hopefully we can have something we can deploy as sort of a pilot project in Jones County as early as this summer, realistically though, probably next year.”

Some other projects JCED has been a part of include the Business Lab, a partnership with Rural Ideas Network; the brownfield program to remove hazardous materials in older buildings; a regional tourism and marketing campaign with Travel Dubuque; utilizing CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funds to rehab the facades of dozens of storefronts in downtown Anamosa; career tours with schools; business retention; meeting with new prospects; attending conference and workshops; and grant writing.