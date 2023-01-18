JCED highlights 2022 projects and initiatives

Derek Lumsden, executive director of Jones County Economic Development (JCED) met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 10 board meeting to provide his annual update and funding request.

JCED requested $50,000 from the county for Fiscal Year 2024.

Lumsden highlighted many of the programs, initiatives, and projects he’s been a part at the local levels, as well as throughout the ECICOG six-county region.

Workforce, childcare, and keeping young people in Jones County are just some of the local initiatives Lumsden has been busy working on.

“We’re trying to keep tabs on what the businesses need and what they’re looking at,” he said.

JCED also works on business retention, recruitment, and expansion.

“We probably deal with 30-plus prospects in a year,” Lumsden noted of potential businesses.

JCED also leads the Jones County Young Professionals (JCYP) group, with great participation. Anyone 18-40 years of age who either lives or works in Jones County can become a member for $25 a year.

JCYP focuses on three main goals: networking, volunteering, and professional development.

“Participation ebbs and flows depending on what we’re doing or where (our events) are at,” shared Lumsden. “We hold our meetings all around the county.”

Speaking of young people, JCED is also working with the schools to retain graduates after high school.

“One of the things that is not uncommon to rural areas is that people graduate and then they disappear. They just leave. We’re trying to work more strategically with the school districts to give them several years of interaction with the businesses, with JCED, with JCYP. So by the time they get to that decision point of ‘do I want to stay or go,’ they know they have options here if they want to stay.”

Lumsden has been busy over the last year and a half securing grants and funding for downtown rehabilitation projects in Monticello, Anamosa, and Wyoming.

Façade work on the exterior of historic buildings in both communities was greatly improved.

Work in Anamosa was completed in June 2022. Lumsden said he applied for a second round of CDBG funding, and plans to hear from the state on that application any day.

“If we’re successful, which I hope to hear this week, then we’ll do 11 buildings on the north side of the downtown, with another 10 to go two years down the road.”

In Monticello, Lumsden secured catalyst grants for the projects associated with Glass Tap and the old Compadres building (now known as The Market at the Tap). He said this project should be completed by February.

In Wyoming, the former Osterkamp building was renovated to now house Lalo’s Mexican Bar & Grill. There are also three apartments on the upper level.

Lumsden worked with ECICOG and Citizens State Bank in Monticello on additional funding for this particular project.

“Between those two projects alone (Monticello and Wyoming), we brought in $200,000 of state grant money to leverage roughly half a million dollars in local funding. We managed to do a lot of projects with that assistance, but also leverage a lot of local funding to make them successful.”

In Scotch Grove, Lumsden is working with the visioning group, which is putting together their final report. He gave the supervisors a heads up regarding when members of that group will come to talk to the county, noting that Scotch Grove is unincorporated.

Some other projects JCED is a part of:

• Main Street Monticello

• Hosting legislative forums

• Working with Public Health in Olin and Anamosa on the 5-2-1-0 Healthy Choices program

Concerning childcare, Lumsden said JCED has really done all they can on this issue at this point. He conducted a feasibility study with businesses, school districts, childcare providers, and families. He hosted experts on the topic.

“We’ll have to have a complete paradigm shift in how we consider childcare and how important it is before we can actually do something productive. We hit a wall on childcare. JCED has gone about as far as we can go. We’re trying to help, but there is very little that we can do at this point.”

On the housing front, Lumsden has been in talks with local developers.

“We’re trying to look at ways to do affordable housing. We have talked to a couple of developers who have some affordable housing background in what that would take, how it would look and where we could build it. We’re primarily looking at in-fills and upper-story development for now.”

Lumsden has also been in communication with HUD and the East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund on potential funding for housing projects.

“We’re hoping to take a larger step forward this year. We’ve identified some places we’ve looked at, started talking to property owners, started talking to building owners so we have an idea of where we might put funding or housing. Now our next step is getting that funding.”

Regionally, Lumsden is working with ECICOG to help carry out some of the initiatives developed through the Envision ECI (East Central Iowa) plan. This plan encompasses the entire six-county region. Lumsden, himself, is heading up the Reimagining the Built Environment and Creating More Vibrant Communities groups.