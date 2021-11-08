JCED highlights childcare feasibility study

Earlier this year in March, Jones County Economic Development Executive Director Derek Lumsden partnered with childcare experts from Levi Architecture to help conduct a childcare feasibility study. The project encompassed all of Jones County.

A survey was sent out to childcare providers, parents, and businesses to gage the current childcare environment in the county

In May, Levi Architecture held a couple of public input sessions throughout the county to share the results of the survey, and also gather further public comment.

Lumsden is now heading back out to visit with city and county officials to further dive into Levi Architecture’s report, findings, and future suggestions for Jones County moving forward where childcare is concerned.

On Aug. 2, Lumsden met with the Monticello City Council and highlighted the report…

“The findings are a mix of information from the surveys done earlier this spring, state data, and public meetings,” he prefaced. “Additionally, there is analysis from the consultants and a few suggestions on how to move forward with childcare issues in Jones County.”

A total of 449 people responded to the surveys, again, covering the business sector, childcare, and parents. Seventy percent represented residents in both Monticello and Anamosa. To further break it down, 92.2 percent were parents and 4.5 percent were grandparents.

Of those who responded, a total of 739 children were represented. The ages included: birth to 12 months, 69; 1 year, 67; 2 years, 81; 3 years, 77; 4-5 years, 164; school age (6-10 years), 281.

One fact that Lumsden shared from the survey: 71 families reported that they are currently looking for childcare. Why are families looking? Cost, location, different provider, lack of availability, and a flexible schedule were all reasons.

“That’s 71 kids looking for a place to go, possibly more if it’s a multi-kid family,” said Lumsden.

Ninety percent of the responders said they needed childcare Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition, 16 families in Jones County travel at least 20 to 60 minutes per day for childcare outside of the county. Thirteen families travel 10 to 20 miles for care outside of the county as well.

When it came to childcare challenges, Jones County families pay anywhere from $135 to $185 for full-time care. A July 2020 report from Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral found that the average childcare costs in Jones County per week for infants through age 5 was $145 to $165.

JCED surveyed 27 childcare programs in the county, with 13 responding. They were asked if they had plans to expand their centers or services within the next five years. Only one childcare program reported that they might have plans to expand to become a Registered Child Development Provider. This will increase the number of spaces from five to 12.

Most of the regulated childcare programs in the county are located within Monticello (16) and Anamosa (9).

After visiting with the childcare providers, Lumsden said, “We learned over the last few years that we’ve had three centers close in Jones County; two of them associated with school districts.”

The centers shared that even prior to the pandemic, they struggled with adequate wages, and the ability to recruit and retain and workforce. Those challenges certainly haven’t changed post-COVID.

“The pandemic just highlighted that even more,” said Lumsden. “You need staff based on the number of kids that show up. It’s hard to guess how many people you’re going to need on a daily basis. It’s tough to know in advance how many people you’re going to need.”

Lumsden said, more than anything, these surveys just confirmed the fact that Jones County has a deficiency when it comes to childcare.

In surveying employers, 22 responded. Industries represented include: manufacturing and production, education, healthcare, construction, professional and business services, finance, hospitality and restaurants, and electric utility. Those included 925 full-time employees, and 279 part-time.

In terms of childcare barriers in the workforce, it was overwhelmingly the availability of care for second and third shifts, as well as cost.

Levi Architecture suggested establishing business partnerships with childcare programs to reserve spaces.

In the end, Levi came up with three ideas as a result of the surveys and public input meetings:

• Set up a Jones County childcare study taskforce. Lumsden said this would be a local group of stakeholders, people with an interest in childcare, municipalities, government entities, school districts, childcare providers, businesses, parents, etc.

“Get these people together to see what we can do to try and head off some of these things as different ideas come up,” he said.

• Create a childcare incentive package for newly registered home providers.

“This initiative would allow for growth of childcare spaces and create an incentive for non-registered providers to become registered or recruit new providers to the field,” offered Levi.

In Dubuque, for instance, they offer $5,000 in incentives for such items as cribs, fire extinguishers, cots, etc.

“It’s expensive to care for children, every parent knows that,” said Lumsden of the incentives.

• Every two years, redo the survey to see how some of the metrics might have changed.

Finally, should Jones County need a childcare center, Levi suggested building such a facility near the Jones/Linn County line.

“You might hit a lot of people who leave Jones County, heading to the Marion/Cedar Rapids area,” said Lumsden. “We could pull those kids in and keep them here.”

“It seems to all come down to dollars and cents,” commented Council member Dave Goedken. “In order to have more providers, it has to be a profitable endeavor. If this is a statewide issue, why can’t we do something with tax incentives to try to promote this business?”

Lumsden explained the state legislature passed some bills that allow for grant opportunities to try and help childcare people get started. However, the biggest problem is non-registered providers.

“If we can get them from non-registered to registered, we might find that number drop,” said Lumsden. “Part of this is an educational piece. We can help them get over that hump and into that registered format, it might be easier for them to become profitable.”