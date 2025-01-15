JCED offers free Business Lab services for any, all businesses

“These services are huge for businesses looking for some extra help on topics important to them and on their time,” offered Jones County Economic Development (JCED) Director Derek Lumsden of the Jones County Business Lab. “JCED if proud to be able to offer these services free of charge to our entrepreneurial community and encourage everyone to make use of these resources to grow and improve their business.”

About a year and a half ago, JCED partnered with Rural Idea Network to become the pilot for the Business Lab in Iowa. The Rural Ideas Network is a national non-profit that helps spark growth in rural communities.

“We partnered with Rural Ideas Network as part of an economic development administration (EDA) grant,” said Lumsden. “They were giving the grant to partners to try out for a year to see how it worked, to see if we could get people through and signing up. We helped them get the grant, so we got to be one of the pilots.

“I started talking with Jordan DeGree when we brought the Innovation Lab to town,” continued Lumsden. “They do a lot of consulting with major companies like John Deere. Rural communities need this too; they just don't know how to go about it. They've done the Rural Ideas Network in other states. Why don't we bring that here? We worked with ECICOG to bring the EDA grant here to try it. It's a huge grant; it's statewide. But we were one of the pilots because we helped move that forward.”

The Business Lab benefits new businesses, people thinking about starting a business, as well as those who have been in business for some time.

The Business Lab is designed to provide tools and solutions that quickly and effectively help businesses achieve their goals. All services are available remotely via videoconferencing, making it easy to use these resources to grow a business. It also allows local businesses to access the Business Lab 24/7 and take advantage of these services from anywhere.

So what does the Business Lab offer?

1:1 Start-up Coaching. This service is for entrepreneurs with a business idea and are ready to take the next steps to get it started with experienced entrepreneurs serving as start-up coaches.

Business Management Coaching. This service helps new and established ventures overcome common growth obstacles, develop effective strategies, identify new income opportunities, and stay focused on success.

Succession Plan Coaching. This service helps guide an entrepreneur who is ready to transition a business or just to plan ahead. Businesses answer key questions and gather information that potential buyers will need to understand the value of the business.

Website Evaluations. This service offers a fresh set of eyes to review an entrepreneur’s website to provide constructive feedback and offer tools to help them accomplish any necessary changes.

Website Design Bootcamps. This service offers great resources for entrepreneurs who need a website but don’t want to pay thousands of dollars for someone to develop it. These camps teach entrepreneurs how to use WIX to build and manage a website that truly represents their brand.

Peer Learning Roundtables. This service allows entrepreneurs to connect with rural business owners from across the country to talk shop with these online video discussions. Each roundtable is facilitated and focuses on important topics to business owners.

Peer Learning Forum. This virtual platform allows entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and get advice from other entrepreneurs from across the country. The forum helps new and experiences business owners connect with each other, share valuable advice and perspectives, learn from each other, and move their business forward.

Curated Workshop Library. This service showcases vetted business development workshops and training opportunities, making sure that only the “best of the best” are offered to clients.

Curated Podcast Library. Much like the Workshop Library, this service showcases vetted podcasts, making sure only to deliver a handful of episodes each month that are the most relevant, most valuable, and most interesting to businesses and communities in rural areas.

“The goal behind this is coaching for businesses, whenever they need it. It's for anybody,” urged Lumsden. “They sign up. They figure out what they need. They are assigned a coach. They work with them on their time schedule. They can do it all virtually, so it's easier for the business.”

As a one-man operation, Lumsden admitted that there are just some questions he can’t answer for business owners.

The Business Lab is something that the JCED Board of Directors is dedicated to offering free of charge.

“We're doing it sort of yearly at the moment to see how it's received and what we get out of it. Starting in January, this will be our first year outside of the pilot project.”

To access the services, visit https://www.ruralideas.net/labs/jones-county to create an account.

“We're really trying to get the word out and get people signed up and utilize it,” advised Lumsden. “I think they'd find this so helpful. Make your business successful!”