JCED produces videos to market Jones Co.

The success of Jones County is something Jones County Economic Development thrives on, and the production of two new marketing videos only aids in those efforts.

Since the unveiling of a business recruitment video and visitor recruitment video, over 12,000 people have viewed both on social media.

The unveiling took place on Sept. 13 in both Monticello and Anamosa, with the public invited.

“You asked and we answered,” shared Patty Manuel, president of JCED.