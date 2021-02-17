JCED remained busy in 2020 throughout Jones County

“For a lot of communities, it’s nice to know and see that there’s an economic development director.”

Jones County Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden met with the board of supervisors on Feb. 9 at their regular meeting. Lumsden provided an update on JCED throughout 2020. He also made a Fiscal Year 2022 budget request of $50,000.

Lumsden admitted he wasn’t physically as present as he wanted to be in 2020 meeting with businesses, but he did get a lot accomplished throughout Jones County.

He assisted in writing several grants for various projects such as Wapsipinicon Trail in Anamosa, as well as grants for building rehabilitation in Oxford Junction, Monticello, and Anamosa. The project in downtown Anamosa involves rehabbing the front façade of 10 different buildings, thanks to CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding.

“I worked a lot with the SBA (Small Business Administration) and PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) to help businesses,” he said of the pandemic’s impact on local businesses.

Lumsden has also assisted in re-starting the Jones County Young Professionals organization again.

JCED worked with the Anamosa and Cascade city chambers of commerce on a toolkit to support local businesses, especially during COVID.

“I continue to field prospect calls,” added Lumsden.

One project currently in the works is the daycare feasibility study. JCED received a grant to help with the project. The cities of Monticello and Anamosa and Jones County offered funding support as well.

“I’m working with childcare providers in Monticello and Anamosa on the survey,” Lumsden said of involving those in the field. “It should be out in a couple of weeks.”

He expects to collect childcare data in March and have the completed study available to the schools and the public before the next school year begins in August.

“We want it in place before next fall,” he said, so the schools have an idea of the childcare issues impacting their communities.

For the 2021-22 school year, Lumsden is also working with ECICOG on developing video tours of various careers to showcase to students. Those videos will span across the different business sectors.

As if all that is not enough, there is also a housing initiative for low-to-moderate income individuals.

“Quality housing brings people to these communities,” explained Lumsden.

Overall, there is also a lot of administration work Lumsden does on a weekly basis. He has office hours in both Monticello and Anamosa throughout the week.

Since Lumsden started working for JCED in the summer of 2018, he’s made a point of attending county supervisor meetings, as well as every city council meeting in Jones County. Aside from Monticello and Anamosa, the towns of Wyoming and Oxford Junction have also joined in financially supporting JCED in their endeavors.

In other county business:

• Suzan Erem with SILT (Sustainable Iowa Land Trust) gave a brief overview of her organization to the board of supervisors.

SILT works with county landowners in creating opportunities for future landowners to plant and grow table food products, not just corn and soybeans.

SILT, a non-profit, started six years ago.

“We protect farmland for future uses,” said Erem.

So far, SILT has been able to protect 1,100 acres on 13 farms in Iowa. Erem said you could feed 200 people per acre per year by growing table food on Iowa land.

• The board approved committing $19,085 from calendar year 2020 camping revenue at Central Park. This was a result of increased camping fees. The money will go toward future campground improvements.

• County Treasurer Amy Picray presented her semi-annual and quarterly investment reports to the board.

The county currently has $2.28 million in CDs. That is down about $1.4 million from a year ago.

The county’s total assets sit at $14.43 million, down about $506,000 from a yar ago.

Total assets for Solid Waste are about $2.14 million. That is up roughly $57,000 from a year ago.

Picray also reported that there are $54,000 in delinquent taxes from last year. She is looking into a possible extension from the state related to the pandemic.

• The board awarded a bid to Altorfer CAT for $336,664 for a new motor grader for Secondary Roads. Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach was opposed, wanting to see more consideration given to Martin Equipment/John Deere.

• The board approved a proposal from Masqueen Equipment for a dump body and plow equipment based off the Minnesota DOT state bid. The state bid is $100,027.

• The board modified the 2021 five-year road program, moving the Madison Road culvert replacement project to the FY 2021 accomplishment year.

• The board approved changes to the county’s farm-to-market road program.

The last time the Engineer’s Office reviewed and made changes to the program was in the 1990s.

Some minor changes include taking 240th Avenue off the FM program, but adding 15th Street; and adding Landis Road to the program.

“This cleans up the dead-ends and connects our roads better to surrounding counties,” explained Snead. “It also eliminates FM routes within cities.”

The changes reduce the Jones County FM program by about 1.4 miles. However, it increases the paved routes, which bring in more funding.

While the board of supervisors approved the program, it has to go before the FM review board for final approval.