JCED shares childcare study results with public

Early this spring, Jones County Economic Development (JCED), working with Levi Architecture out of Cedar Falls, conducted a childcare feasibility study concerning the current state of childcare in Jones County. They sent out three surveys highlighting the community, childcare providers, and businesses.

After compiling the data of surveys returned, JCED Director Derek Lumsden and two representatives from Levi Architecture held a community meeting in Monticello on May 11 to share their findings with the public.

A total of 12 people took part, both in-person and via Zoom.

“We were engaged by JCED to simply talk about childcare and its impacts on the economy and what it does for economic development, especially in rural counties,” introduced Dan Levi with Levi Architecture.

About five years ago, Levi Architecture actually started this process in Black Hawk County, looking into childcare issues.

“We realized childcare is really at a crisis level for need across the state,” continued Levi.

He said childcare is not a problem the state or county or city can solve, but a community problem.

“These are community problems; we need to look for community solutions,” added Levi.

Since the initial process several years ago, Levi Architecture has expanded its service to conduct community meetings throughout the state, helping communities realize the challenges and opportunities they have concerning childcare. While every community has some similarities, there are also big differences.

“But every community has unique challenges and opportunities based on size, demographics, business environment,” said Levi.

The two biggest reasons, Levi shared, why young people either move away or don’t move into a community are childcare and affordable housing.

“Childcare really becomes a critical component of the health and vitality of our communities, along with affordable housing,” he said.

Mary Janssen, a Levi Architecture consultant and with Childcare Resource and Referral, assisted in this process as well. Janssen highlighted several important points that came out of the surveys.

“We had a really good response from the community,” she said.

They heard back from 449 families, which included parents, grandparents, and guardians of children. Of those 449 families, 739 children are represented.

“That’s a large number of children,” added Janssen.

Seventy-one total families stated that were currently looking for childcare. Ninety-percent responded with a need for childcare Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., which represents the first shift typically working in the industry sector.

Monticello residents and grandparent Keith Stamp commented that the 90 percent really shows a big gap in childcare needs in the community. He explained that his daughter works from home online, and typically has to be online before 6 a.m. to connect with colleagues globally. He said if it weren’t for them, as grandparents, taking their grandkids to school, he doesn’t know what his daughter would do for childcare.

“It’s a dramatically changing environment, how COVID is going to move things forward,” said Levi of the changing work setting many are finding themselves still in a year later.

Jones County has a total of 35 childcare programs: 19 are registered in-home providers, two childcare homes (accepting children on assistance), four Department of Education-operated preschools, and 10 DHS-licensed childcare centers/preschools.

“We do not and cannot track non-registered home providers. It’s very hard,” said Janssen.

Over the last five years, Jones County has seen a 10 percent decreased in childcare programs, a 10 percent decrease in the number of slots available. Statewide, there has been a 33 percent decrease.

“You have a slight increase in population but this dramatic decrease in available spaces of kids in licensed centers. This is where we end up with this crisis,” commented Levi. “A slightly growing need, but then a dramatic decrease in available spaces. We’re going in opposite directions in our need versus our supply.”

Janssen said people are leaving the childcare workforce due to low wages, lack of benefits, long hours.

The survey also asked what families pay for childcare. For full-time care, it’s between $135 and $185 per child per week. For part-time, $95 to $150.

“A lot of the childcare challenges were about the cost, needing temporary/drop-in care during COVID, transportation, sick care/dependability,” said Janssen.

However, 84.8 percent of the survey respondents still continued to utilize out-of-home care during the pandemic.

They also asked childcare providers, both in-home and centers, about the possibility of expansion.

“There really are no plans for expansion.,” said Janssen. “The centers are not planning to do any type of expansions.”

After another public forum in Anamosa on May 18, Levi and JCED will compile the public comments for a final report that would be released to the public.

“We want to be as transparent as possible,” said Levi. “We’re not suggesting you build a new center. We’re not suggesting anyone expand their services. We’re going to let the data bear that out.”