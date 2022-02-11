JCED speakers highlight unique childcare options

Jones County Economic Development (JCED) hosted a childcare forum in Monticello on Oct. 26.

In the spring of 2021, JCED conducted a childcare feasibility study. It became pretty evident from the results of the surveys that Jones County was in need of quality childcare.

Now, childcare is becoming a workforce issue post-pandemic.

JCED Director Derek Lumsden invited two guest speakers to the event to share their experience with childcare in their communities and work environments.

“One of the things we’ve been working on for the past year or so is childcare in our communities,” said Lumsden. “(The survey) brought out a lot of different things that we need to be aware of and how we need to approach childcare going into the future. We continue to try and find ways to bring resources to our communities to see what we can do about childcare.”

Two of those resources are Megan Schulte, vice president of HR at Frontier Co-op in Norway, Iowa; and Chris Fee, superintendent of Easton Valley Community Schools in Andrew, Miles and Delwood.

Norway is a small community outside of Cedar Rapids. With four locations in Eastern Iowa, they employ about 550 people, with 400 based out of Norway.

“Two-thirds of our employees are manufacturing-based employees,” said Schulte. “They do the operations and production and distribution type of work.”

Frontier “sources and manufactures herbs, spices, essential oils and botanicals.” Their products are natural or organic-based.

Since Frontier was founded in 1976, childcare has been a staple of the company. In the early days, with men working in the fields and farming, women wanted to join the workforce to have an income of their own and for insurance purposes.

“During that timeframe, they were also the primary caregivers for their children,” Schulte said of the women. “So, they started bringing their kids to work.”

Today, Frontier is Norway houses an on-site childcare facility to serve its employees five days a week, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center offer before- and after-school programming as well as full-time childcare from 6 week to 12 years of age. Frontier also offers a summer day camp for school-aged kids.

“We have a curriculum built in for the kids,” said Schulte.

During COVID, they center never shut down. In fact, they created a virtual-learning environment for kids to stay connected with their classes.

Frontier partners with the Benton Community School District to serve as a pick-up and drop-off site. The kids served by the childcare center are Benton school district kids.

Frontier subsidizes the cost of childcare for its employees. For those who utilize the on-site service, it’s $100 per week per child.

“A huge benefit for employees,” Schulte offered.

For those who choose to take their kids elsewhere for childcare, Frontier covers up to 50 percent of the cost, or $90 per child.

“We do recognize that childcare is a personal decision for people,” noted Schulte.

Frontier staffs 16 people within its childcare center, and is licensed for 110 kids. Full-time pay is $15 an hour.

“We are not at capacity at this point in time. We have around 85 kids registered.”

Frontier commits about $300,000 toward this benefit, which includes the childcare stipend.

Due to this service, Schulte said the Benton Community district is seeing an increase in open-enrollment.

Fee was part of an effort to open a school-based childcare center at their elementary school in Miles.

In 2016, Easton Valley fell into consolidation with three neighboring districts.

“We had a certified daycare that had been partnering with the school district and providing 3-year-old preschool needs for the school district and providing childcare for families who needed it,” he said.

In 2020, when the pandemic hit, the center shut down. Then, news came out that they were closing for good.

“That was huge for us, not just for the childcare needs of the community, but we were also relying on them for the 3-year-old preschool needs. The district was not previously offering that.”

A community advisory council formed in April 2020 to find a quick solution before the start of the next school that August.

“Who has the capabilities within the community to take on this need of childcare? Who has a facility or space? All eyes focused on me as a representative for the school district,” recalled Fee.

So, he reached out to his school board and “made the recommendation that we take on the responsibility of providing childcare in our community by opening a school-operated birth through 3-year-old center.”

There was some pushed-back knowing public money from the school’s general fund would have to front the costs.

“It took some convincing to get the support from my school board. It quickly became evident that this work is aligned with our board mission and our vision as a school district. We try to live out our mission to educate the kids in our community.”

In May, the school board committed to the idea. Little River Hawk Daycare opened in August.

Two sixth-grade rooms and a collaboration space were converted into an infant room, a toddler room, and a 3-year-old preschool and daycare room. The sixth-graders were moved into repurposed locker rooms.

This daycare has helped the district increase enrollment in its 4-year-old preschool from 36 to 47 kids in just one school year. They are licensed for 19 infants, 22 toddlers, and 30 3-year-olds. Due to staffing shortages, enrollment is not at capacity.

“We would like to see those numbers higher, but we don’t want to sacrifice quality. We do have a waiting list,” said Fee.

Despite being $39,000 in the hole the first year, the daycare center was self-sustaining by the end of the next year. Fee explained if they retain just one student from the center, after 13 years of schooling, the district will see $97,500 in revenue from that one student.

“The financial incentive was pretty clear to us. What we hoped for and what we’ve seen, it’s helping us retain and attract a lot more kids. Financially speaking, it absolutely made sense.”