JCPH now offering Vaccines for Children Program

It’s been many years since it was first offered, but Jones County Public Health (JCPH) is now offering the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.

Assistant Director, Brad Knudson, said this program is something he’s quite passionate about.

“I really care about children getting their vaccines,” he said passionately.

With new leadership behind JCPH, he made the effort to bring the program to Jones County.

Beginning in January, parents and guardians of children birth to 18 years of age can go through JCPH to receive routine children’s vaccines as required by law in order for them to attend school in Iowa.

Knudson said there are required immunizations for both schools and licensed childcare facilities. Some of those include:

• Diphtheria

• Tetanus

• Polio

• Measles

• Rubella

• Hepatitis B

• Meningococcal

• Pneumococcal

If a child meets one of the following eligibility requirements, families can go through the VFC Program at no cost:

• Is enrolled in Medicaid

• Does not have health insurance

• Is American Indian or Alaskan Native

• Is underinsured (has health insurance that does not cover vaccinations)

• AND is under 18 years of age

Knudson said after reviewing the county’s immunization audits, a project done in conjunction with the school districts, “the numbers weren’t great.”

Some immunization rates were in the 80-percentile. Knudson said those really need to be 95 percent or higher to avoid outbreaks in schools and childcare facilities.

While there are legal medical and religious exemptions when it comes to vaccinating one’s children, he said the numbers are still too low.

“These vaccines have been around forever,” he said. “They’re known to be safe and effective at preventing serious diseases.”

In California, for example, there’s an anti-vaccination community that’s has seen outbreak of measles.

“95 percent (immunization rate) is enough to not anticipate an outbreak,” urged Knudson. “It’s also about protecting people who can’t get vaccinated (elderly, auto-immune, etc.) for various reasons.”

While 95 percent is ideal, Knudson said he’d shoot for 100 percent if he could.

Right now in Iowa, the immunization rate for those getting their flu shots is 40 percent.

In order to offer the VFC Program, Knudson applied for a grant to purchase a storage unit to store the supplies and vaccines. JCPH also hired a part-time nurse, Lisa Lubben of Monticello, to administer the vaccines.

“I reached out to Jones Regional Medical Center and got lucky,” shared Knudson of Lubben’s recommendation.

(Dr. Kirk Kilburg, MD, works for JRMC. He also serves on the Jones County Board of Health.)

The VFC Program is federally funded.

“Every state has its own vaccine requirements,” said Knudson. “But these are laws required by the federal government, so they’re providing a way for us to do it.”

JCPH hopes to start offering the VFC Program in early January inside their office at 105 Broadway Place, Suite 11, in Anamosa. With the WIC clinic held on Tuesdays, vaccines will also be administered that day. While walk-ins are welcome, Knudson encourages making an appointment in advance.

“We can always work around schedules,” he said. “But people should call ahead to make sure Lisa is here.)

You can call 319-480-9506 to make an appointment.

“I want to start scheduling appointments today,” offered Knudson. “I’d love to get people in the books.”

There is no limit to how many children can receive the vaccines.

“I can always order more if needed,” said Knudson. “This program will continue for as long as I’m working here.”

Knudson said he’s a proponent of getting your vaccines, whether children or adults.

“I saw a need in this community and I wanted to help address it,” he said.