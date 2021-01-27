JCPH prepares for next phase of vaccines

For the first time since mid-October, the positivity rate in Jones County is below 10 percent: 9.4 percent. The state’s positivity rate sits at 11.2 percent as of Jan. 22.

“It hasn’t been under 10 percent for quite a while,” commented Jones County Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas.

Jones County currently has three people who are hospitalized, a total of 50 deaths since mid-March.

In the last three days there have been 19 cases; 30 in the last week.

“It’s slowed down quite a bit,” said Kaci Ginn, JCPH preparedness specialist.

Ginn also shared that they were able to vaccinate the bulk of Phase 1A, healthcare providers in Jones County.

“That’s pretty exciting,” she said.

Beginning the week of Feb. 1, those in Phase 1B can start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa. Those in Jones County will receive the Moderna vaccine, which includes two doses 28 days apart, beginning Feb. 13. Those vaccine clinics will be held in Monticello and Anamosa on Saturdays by appointment only.

“Based on information we are receiving from the state, we anticipate having sufficient doses on hand to begin our 1B vaccine clinics,” JCPH said. “The frequency of clinics will depend on the frequency and volume allocated to Jones County.”

As of Jan. 22, there were 177,520 total doses of the vaccine administered in Iowa; 167,961 administered to Iowa residents. Those who have received the first dose were at 124,594, with 26,463 having completed both doses.