JCPH receives increased vaccine allocation for ASP

Jones County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is holding steady, per Public Health Coordinator Jenna Lovaas’s update on April 20 during the Jones County Supervisor meeting.

About 220 people were scheduled to receive their boost (second) dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 24 at a community clinic. Lovaas said the county received 400 doses of the vaccine, 100 more than they usually get.

Also, JCPH received 600 doses of the two-dose Moderna vaccine for the Anamosa State Penitentiary. In a few weeks’ time, they will receive another 600, for a total of 1,200 doses.

Earlier this year, the prison received vaccine doses directly from the Iowa Department of Public Health. These were meant for the prison’s healthcare staff, frontline staff, and those inmates were are elderly or more susceptible to getting COVID.

“It was a very limited amount of vaccine,” Lovaas said. “They have not received any since then.”

This recent allocation is for the staff who have not been vaccinated yet and general inmate population.

“Back when we were going vaccine planning,” explained Lovaas, “the state called and told me they would take care of vaccines for the prison since it is a state facility. But then on April 8, I had an email from my contact (at the prison) saying she was told to ask me for vaccine.” On April 9, IDPH confirmed that JCPH was to supply the prison with the vaccine, and not the state.

The special allocation of vaccine doses for Jones County is meant specifically for the ASP.

Lovaas added that as more and more counties refuse all or part of their total allocations, there is more vaccine to go around.

JCPH will not be administering the vaccine at the prison; it will be done by their own staff.

Lovaas told the board of supervisors that family practice clinics in Jones County are having trouble filling their vaccine timeslots for appointments.

EMA Coordinator Brenda Leonard said each year she and Public Health are required to perform an AAR (after action review). One such review was conducted following one of the vaccine clinics.

“It’s kind of eye opening,” described Leonard. “You note things you would change and what went well.”

With all of the notes Leonard has kept throughout the pandemic, she suggested an AAR involving county department heads on what was learned throughout the pandemic.

“It showed that a lot of people could work from home,” noted Leonard, as long as employees had adequate internet access and necessary technology. “There are a lot of things that we can highlight.”