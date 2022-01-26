JCPH shares data on COVID rise

During her update regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency, Jones County Public Health Director Jess Wiedenhoff provided figures on those who are fully vaccinated.

Wiedenhoff shared her update with the Jones County Board of Supervisors via Zoom. To date, 6,341 residents of the county have received their booster shot. This brings the percentage of those fully vaccinated with the booster to 53.6 percent.

In terms of the COVID case load n Jones County, Wiedenhoff commented, “It’s not a great situation. Numbers are on the rise, especially following the holiday season. It’s disappointing to see.”

The three school districts in the county have reported more than 10 percent absenteeism. The county positivity rate is at 31.7 percent (as of Jan. 18).

“That’s a jump from 24 percent,” shared Wiedenhoff.

Supervisor John Schlarmann, who admitted he tested positive for COVID a second time, asked if local doctors’ offices were testing for the different COVID variants.

Wiedenhoff said she has been in communication with the Iowa Department of Public Health on the topic.

“I asked the state to look into it,” she said.

Wiedenhoff noted that the COVID dashboard has not shown a single case of the omicron variant in Jones County, which Wiedenhoff found odd. State data shows that 81 percent of COVID cases statewide right now are omicron.

“Jones County somehow still hasn’t had a case sequenced with omicron,” said Wiedenhoff. “But that doesn’t mean we don’t have it here.”

Prior to her COVID update, Wiedenhoff read a statement for all to hear: “Given the shear complexity of the past two years, we understand of course that minor miscommunication is to be expected. I am here today to clarify and state for the record the position of both the department of Jones County Public Health and the Jones County Board of Health (BOH).

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the department and the BOH have always, and continue to, recommend that the public follow the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Public Health and/or the CDC, in regards to the COVID vaccine, boosters, testing, isolation, and quarantine.

“When deemed necessary, the department or the BOH publish specific press releases for this or any other public health matter.”