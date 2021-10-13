JCPH urges public not to compare COVID data from different sources

COVID home-test kits are now available to the general public through Jones County Public Health.

JCPH Interim Coordinator Jess Wiedenhoff provided a COVID update to the Jones County Supervisors during their Oct. 5 board meeting. She also urged the public to be considerate of county employees when visiting county facilities.

“If you have (COVID) symptoms, send someone else,” said Wiedenhoff.

If you need a COVID test kit, call Public Health and a kit will be set outside for ease of access, rather than walk into the Broadway Place Annex.

Wiedenhoff also offered an update from the CDC for women who are pregnant, or looking to become pregnant, are urged to get vaccinated.

During the month of August, the State of Iowa saw 22 deaths of women who were pregnant related to COVID. Wiedenhoff said those were the highest numbers ever reported for that specific demographic.

“They’re at an increased risk,” she said.

The population of those who are fully vaccinated in Jones County has finally reached 50 percent.

“There are lots of locations available in Jones County to get a vaccine,” noted Wiedenhoff.

There was not an update on the booster shot from Wiedenhoff’s previous report a week ago.

Wiedenhoff warned that the public needs to be cautious as to where they receive their COVID data from when comparing facts and figures.

“There’s questions about where our numbers come from,” said Wiedenhoff. “I use a live system, but we’re all using different parameters.

“So don’t try to compare the numbers to another source because of the parameters used.”

COVID numbers for Jones County are up and down. As of Oct. 5, the 14-day positivity rate was at 11.8 percent; 16.2 percent in seven days.

“It’s up and down day-to-day right now,” noted Wiedenhoff. “But it’s above average right now, with a bit of a rise in cases.”

In the last three days, there were 21 positive cases reported, with an average of 18. In the last seven days, 95 cases, with an average of 42; and 157 in the last 14 days, with an average of 84.

“They’re doubling,” continued Wiedenhoff.

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked whether the county was seeing more cases in younger people.

“There’s a pretty even spread,” offered Wiedenhoff, “from teens to middle-age.”

There was just one hospitalization, however, due to COVID.

“Primarily those getting sicker are the unvaccinated,” said Wiedenhoff of general information.

The board asked about those who are vaccinated, and whether they’re getting COVID at all. Wiedenhoff said it’s hard to tell because the statewide data does not exist for those who are vaccinated and testing positive. She told the board she would look into it for a follow-up report.