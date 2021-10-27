JCPH urges public to practice CDC rules with COVID

Jones County tied as the 12th highest county in the State of Iowa last week for positive COVID cases last week.

Jess Wiedenhoff, Jones County Public Health interim coordinator, shared the unfortunate news with the board of supervisors during their Oct. 19 meeting.

“There are only 11 counties higher than us,” she said.

The county’s COVID numbers were also above average for both the seven-day and 14-day positivity rates.

“We recommend people follow the CDC guidelines for mitigation,” urged Wiedenhoff. “If you’re sick, choose your behavior based on that.”

As of Friday, Oct. 22, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a seven-day positivity rate of 13 percent, which is one percentage point down from the week before.

The seven-day case count at 55 was down 22 cases from the previous week.

As of last week, 52 percent of Jones County residents were fully vaccinated.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked Wiedenhoff how the Public Health workload was going.

“It’s a little busy now,” she said of the phone calls and emails she’s been receiving regarding the COVID booster shots. “It’s confusing for people with the information out there. It’s busy, but that’s not uncommon.”