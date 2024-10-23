Jeff Swisher (R), Supervisor Dist. 5

The Monticello Express reached out to all candidates in contested races for their responses to our election questionnaires”

• U.S. Representative District 1 candidates Marianette Miller-Meeks (R) and Christina Bohannan (D)

• State Representative candidates Steven Bradley (R) and Andy McKean (D)

• County Supervisor District 5 candidates Jeff Swisher (R) and Tom Durgin (L)

The candidates were contacted multiple times over a four-week period. The deadline for questionnaire responses was 4 p.m. on Oct. 17. We only heard back from those included in this week’s Express.

Personal history: I live in Anamosa. I have served on the Anamosa Fire Department from 1991 to the present. I was Fire Chief from 2001 through 2011. I served on the Anamosa Police Department from 1997 through 2002. I was a Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy from 2002 through 2019. In that time, I was the K9 handler from 2002 through 2011, and chief deputy from 2011 through 2019.

I was part of the Jones County Emergency Management Response Team from 2007 through 2018.

I have been a county supervisor for District 5 since 2021.

I’ve worked for American Secure Car since 2023.

My wife, Angela Winekauf, and I have two children, Joe Swisher and Cruz Winekauf.

1. Why did you choose to run-re-run for county supervisor? I chose to run for County Supervisor because I believe I can better serve the public needs.

2. What qualities/skills would you bring to the role of county supervisor? I spent years working alongside the County Supervisors and am aware of the commitment needed to best address the needs within our county. I have a proven record of leadership, integrity, and the confidence to execute plans accordingly and make difficult decisions.

3. What do you think are the top 3 issues facing Jones County today? I believe the three top issues we are facing in Jones County are deteriorating road surfaces, unfunded state mandates, and lack of financial resources.

4. New state laws have prompted counties and cities to tighten their budgets even further than in the past. What do you see as budgetary priorities for the county in the immediate future? I continue to feel that public safety is the number one priority, with betterment of infrastructure a close second. Budget cuts lead to the difficult task of cutting funding to less essential services. It is our job as County Supervisors to make these decisions based on what is in the best interest of all Jones County taxpayers.