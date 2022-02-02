JETS enacts new carry-on package policy

The Jones County Supervisors approved a new JETS policy regarding carry-on packages.

During the Jan. 25 board meeting, JETS Manager Jamie Ginter met with the board to discuss a new policy she wanted to see enacted.

“I talked with (County Attorney) Kristofer Lyons and ECICOG about a policy about packages and the number allowed on the buses,” Ginter explained.

She said the situation with some clients/riders has gotten out of control, so much so that people have purchased large rugs and carried them onto JETS buses; some have taken advantage of the county transportation service and abused it for their own moving service.

“People have bought on bikes and furniture,” continued Ginter.

“We need this policy because people are taking advantage,” commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher.

Ginter said some people will have three cartloads from the grocery store and expect the JETS’ drivers to carry everything into their home.

The policy, which has already taken effect, states: “This policy is meant to reasonably limit the time and weight of carry-on items to prevent injury or unreasonable delay and provide a safe environment for all Jones County JETS passengers.

“Any item that is too large to see around and/or too awkward for one person to carry through the vehicle doorway without continued readjustments will not be transported. Jones County JETS will transport only what the passenger (along with their companions or attendant) can carry on the vehicle in one trip with a maximum of 10 plastic grocery bags to a total weight of 25 pounds. Items transported on Jones County JETS will be the sole responsibility of the rider.

“Riders will have to take responsibility of having the packages that are not allowed on a Jones County JETS vehicle delivered to their home by other means.”

The policy has been posted to JETS Facebook page. It will also be posted on the county website and inside all JETS vehicles.

In other county business:

• Supervisor Joe Oswald informed the board that he was contacted by Dean Zimmerman regarding filling a vacancy on the Jones County Historic Preservation Board. (Chairwoman Rose Rohr recently passed away.)

County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that it is their responsibility to appoint someone to fill the seat. She said they could advertise in the local newspapers, seeking applications.

“Or you could talk to a current (Historic Preservation) board member and see if they have anyone who would be interested and encourage them to submit an application,” offered Hein.

• The board approved amendments to the contracts for DECAT and CPPC with the Department of Human Services.

Heather Weers is both the DECAT and CPPC coordinator.

There was a slight decrease in the DECAT contract to adjust for the workers compensation cost. The CPPC contract had a $9,000 increase to allow for carryover funds that were unspent last year.