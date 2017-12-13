JETS rates to increase Jan. 1

At the start of 2018, the transportation rates for JETS will increase.

JETS Manager Kathy Koerperich approached the Jones County Supervisors during their Dec. 5 meeting about increasing rates.

“In the 24 years I’ve been here,” she said, “we’ve only raised the rates once.”

One-way fares within cities in Jones County are currently set at $2. Koerperich is proposing to increase that to $3. One-way fares between cities in Jones County are set at $3; the proposed increase is $5.