The Jitney Giving Train supports local organizations

Published by admin on Wed, 02/21/2018 - 10:45am
After five successful years in business in downtown Monticello, The Jitney is wanting to give back to the same community that shows them love and support.
The Jitney Giving Train was started as an effort to dedicate every month to a particular organization or non-profit in the community. A percentage of all sales from 9 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday during that month will go directly to a designated organization.
