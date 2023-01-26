JK Ross expands to new location in downtown Monticello

In March 2021, Karen Ross opened her clothing store, JK Ross, in the former Baked. Location near the intersection of First Street and Main Street. Almost two years later, she has found a new home in downtown Monticello that allowed her to expand and grow her clothing and accessory lines.

JK Ross is now open 412 E. First St., in the lefthand side of the former Century House.

Since she originally opened, Ross said business has been good.

“I draw a lot of people from other towns,” she said

Ross said it’s likely due to the many sizes she carries, small to 5X, as well as her prices.

“People tell me how reasonable everything is.”

Her new location has doubled the amount of space she has to work with, allowing Ross to spread out her clothing racks. Much like before, one room is dedicated to the “curvy sizes,” as Ross puts it; the back room houses the S-L sizes.

“There’s more space for people to move around,” she said. “And the parking is still good here, too.”

Ross is excited to decorate the large windows overlooking E. First Street, attracting people inside her store.

“I have better visibility here,” she said.

She’ll also have at least two dressing rooms for customers to utilize as well.

One new feature Ross was able to add is a seating area up front for guys shopping their significant others or older folks wanting to take a few minutes to sit.

“I’d like to keep growing and someday add a coffee shop and stay open all day,” she hinted. “But I need to get this store going first; there’s only one of me.”

Ross admitted she was on the hunt for a new location as her offerings grew and grew.

“There was just no room. People were waiting to try on clothes.” (JK Ross had just one dressing room before.)

In terms of expanding, JK Ross has now added some new clothing and accessory lines, including gift items for men, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“There’s a lot of new, fun stuff,” she bragged of the hand locations, spa essentials, and cosmetics. “I wanted to offer some self-care products and bath essentials.”

However, Ross does not plan to compete with other local stores.

“I don’t plan to sell men’s clothing; Michael’s Clothing does that,” she said of urging people to shop local.

Ross said while people from out of town patronize her store, she has found that the local, community support has been great, too.

“I have a lot of followers out there.”

Ross said, at times, people would inquire as to whether she carried a specific item or product. Those questions prompted her to start selling what people want.

“I listen to my customers because they help me out,” she said.

For example, women were asking if she carried clear purses and handbags to take inside concert venues and sports arenas.

“I thought that was a good suggestion,” she said. So, she started selling them.

Ross is also continuing to make and sell her own jewelry, too.

JK Ross will be open Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“I wanted to be open a little later for those who work until 5 p.m.,” she offered of her weekday hours.