Join Pennington Square to celebrate Assisted Living Week

Sept. 8-14 will be an exciting time for Pennington Square Assisted Living in Monticello. That is National Assisted Living Week, and Pennington staff have so much planned throughout the week, not just for the residents to enjoy, but their families, and the community as a whole.

"Angelena (Purdy, administrator) and I sat down and brainstormed things we thought would be interesting for a wide age range. We pow-wowed for quite a while," offered Angie Curtis, LPN, director of Pennington. "We wanted to get families involved and get people in here to see Pennington Square."

While Assisted Living Week actually starts Sept. 8, Saturday, Sept. 7 is almost like a holiday in Iowa; it's the annual Cy-Hawk University of Iowa and Iowa State University football game. A family potluck with residents and their families starts at 1 p.m.

The weekly list of activities includes:

• Sunday, Sept. 8, 1 p.m., Grandparents Day with an ice cream social and a meet and great with Angie Curtis

• Monday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m., painting project with Whispering Pines in the garden. This is open to the public.

At 6 p.m., adults and kids are invited to Story Time with the Monticello Public Library.

• Tuesday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., an exercise class with Live 2 B Healthy, which will focus on fall prevention and strengthening muscles. This is open to the public.

At 1 p.m., residents will enjoy a photo booth.

• Wednesday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m., exercise class for the residents.

At 5 p.m., there will be a family dinner.

At 6 p.m., live music in the garden with Foley and Farrowe (Pam Foley and Katie Farrowe). This is open to the public.

• Thursday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spa Day, which will include chair massages by Evergreen Therapy, "Claws & Paws" (nail-painting), and a Mary Kay beauty demonstration.

• Friday, Sept. 13, 1 to 6 p.m., a road trip to the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, with dinner at Pizza Ranch back in Monticello.

Curtis said after reaching out to people in the community to be a part of Assisted Living Week, everyone has been very receptive to helping out and volunteering their time.

"People are donating their time and talents," she said.

Pennington currently has openings, and Curtis said this is one way to not only bring people in who have never seen what they have to offer, but to explain what they can do for residents and their families.

"We want people to know how their families can benefit from this place," she offered. "People can be completely independent here, but with a little bit of help. They can come and go as they please."

"Pennington is a great stepping stone for those who can't necessarily be alone, but they don't necessarily need long-term care," added Director of Nursing Jamie Tubbs.

“We know that trusting someone to take care of a family member is a difficult decision to make,” offered Purdy. “We are here to help families through that process from beginning to end. One of the biggest benefits of the Monticello campus is that we provide the ability for seniors to age in place. As their needs increase, we can provide additional services while helping them maintain their independence. When the time comes and they require a higher level of care than what Pennington can provide, we can immediately transition the resident to Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.”

Outside of Assisted Living Week, families are always welcome to stop in at Pennington.

"Come and see what we have to offer," urged Curtis.

“We truly value the opportunity to serve the Monticello community,” added Purdy.

Pennington Square is located at 502 Pinehaven Dr.