Jones Co., Anamosa law enforcement involved in shooting investigation

On Aug. 31, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence located at 23966 42nd St. in Martelle in rural Jones County. Upon arrival, deputies observed a large structure fire and they also encountered an individual with a knife. Multiple law enforcement officers from the surrounding communities responded to the scene. Initial reports indicate the subject did not comply with orders given by law enforcement to drop the knife. Law enforcement deployed non-lethal and lethal rounds. The subject received multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

The subject was later identified as 45-year-old Jeremy Michael Berg of Elkport, Iowa. An autopsy was scheduled with the Medical Examiner’s Office on Sept. 2.

Two deputies from the Jones County Sheriff’s Office discharged their service weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. Three officers from the Anamosa Police Department discharged their service weapons and have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. A Linn County Deputy deployed non-lethal rounds and has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. It is standard protocol for the deputies and officers of the aforementioned departments to be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an Officer Involved Shooting investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) was dispatched to investigate the fire. Both investigations are currently ongoing and no additional information will be released at this time. The names of the sheriff deputies and police officers will be released once they have been interviewed by the DCI.

Agencies that responded to the incident were: Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Anamosa Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Monticello Police Department, Iowa State Patrol (ISP), Martelle Volunteer Fire Department, Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department, Anamosa Volunteer Fire Department, Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department, and the Morley Volunteer Fire Department.

This investigation is a collaborated effort by the DCI, SFM, ISP, and the Jones County Attorney’s Office. On Sept. 2, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons formally requested the Office of the Attorney General assume responsibility for the investigation. The request was made because of the involvement of two Jones County Deputies and three Anamosa Police Officers in the incident, as well as to guaranty a full independent investigation.