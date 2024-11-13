Jones Co. awarded federal grant for Landis Bridge

Those who have been wanting to see Landis Bridge reopened will be happy to know that Jones County is the recipient of federal funds to rebuild the bridge.

During the Nov. 5 Jones County Supervisors meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead informed the board of the good news.

On Oct. 31, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the recipients of BIP (Bridge Investment Program) grants. Nearly $635 million will be awarded to 22 small and medium-sized bridge projects in both rural and urban areas throughout the country.

In Iowa, Cedar Rapids was awarded $6 million, with $38.64 million was awarded to a group of six rural counties, which includes Jones.

"We were awarded our full requested amount," Snead said.

Of the $38.64 million, Jones County will receive roughly $5.4 million for Landis Bridge. Snead explained that with federally funded projects like this, it requires a 75/25 percent split between the federal funds and a local match. Jones County's match, which will come from the FM (farm-to-market) account, is $1.35 million.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the federal funds or local match goes up or down depending on the final cost of the project.

"That's the downside for these types of federal grants," explained Snead. "Our $1.35 million match that we put towards it is locked. If it (the cost) goes under, our match does not decrease."

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked how this impacts the county's five-year road plan.

Snead said Landis Bridge is programmed for FY 2026. He feels good about the timeline due to how much leg work his office has done in preparation and anticipation of the grant.

"We've gotten a lot of work done on these plans and this project," he said.

That work includes the archeological investigation, the wetland investigation, and the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) application. That study includes a mussel survey.

"We are very far ahead of the game," added Snead.

Typically, the NEPA process takes 18 months.

"We should be hearing any day now that we have our NEPA clearance," said Snead. "Once we have our NEPA clearance, we can proceed to finalize our plans and start the right of way purchasing process."

With the BIP grant being a collaborative effort, if one county lags behind, they all lag behind.

When it comes to letting and bidding the six bridge projects, it'll be a package deal. This means one main contractor will bid on and be awarded all six bridge projects.

"Everybody has to be on board; everybody has to get their ducks in a row," Snead said.

Based on where the group of counties is sitting with their projects, Snead feels safe in saying Landis Bridge could be let in two years from now, with construction likely in the spring of 2027.

"There are a lot of bridge contractors with the capabilities of bidding a $50 million contract, which is what this will be similar to," he said of the six bridges.

Even with one main contractor, Snead said there could be sub-contractors working on the various bridges, possibly splitting it up between multiple construction seasons. He said the BIP funds don't have to be expended until either 2030 or 2031.

In other county business:

• The board approved updating the county's smoking policy to not allow e-cigarettes and vaping within county facilities.

• The board was scheduled to open bids for snow removal services at the courthouse and Broadway Place Annex. No bids were submitted.

• The board abated a nuisance located at 8356 Slide Roack Rd., Anamosa, on property owned by Shawn Walker.

• The board approved the final plat of the Liberty Addition, a subdivision in Fairview Township.

• The board advised they plan to discuss ways to spend the county's remaining ARPA funds at their board meeting in two weeks.

• The supervisors and Snead will take a road tour following their Nov. 19 board meeting. This tour includes the road and infrastructure projects taken on by Secondary Roads throughout the county.