Jones Co. becomes member of CIJDC

Tony Reed and Kassie Ruth, both with the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center (CIJDC) in Eldora met with the Jones County Supervisors during their May 21 board meeting to showcase the services of the facility.

Currently Jones County is an affiliate member of CIJDC, paying $160 a day to send those under the age of 18 to Eldora for detention. If Jones County were to become a member, the cost would be $140 a day (soon to be $120).

The center opened in 1994 with just six member-counties. Today, they have 33 members, with Jones, Grundy, and Fayette counties expressing interest in becoming a member.

“We cover about 53 of Iowa’s counties through memberships and affiliates,” noted Reed.

CIJDC came about following a federal mandate.

“We were formed based on the federal legislation that told the state that they needed detention centers for kids,” explained Reed. “The federal government told the states that putting kids in jail is bad. The states were forced to do this or they’d lose federal money. With that, the State of Iowa starting pushing counties to form detention centers.”

CIJDC is the largest regional juvenile detention center in Iowa.

In 2008, they built a new state-of-the-art 30,000-square-foot facility in Eldora.

Aside from memberships and affiliates, CIJDC also offers non-contract county memberships.

“Those are counties that don’t have any affiliation with us whatsoever and they just pay us daily to use our services,” said Reed.

Not every county can become a member of CIJDC.

“There are some counties our board would not approve a membership for,” Reed said. “Some of the super large counties, like Polk, would impact our capacity. We cater to a lot of small- and mid-sized counties.”

Aside from housing juvenile delinquents, CIJDC also provides services for counties to help defray their costs. Those include: transportation services, fiscal services, employee of record services, drug testing, evaluations for kids who are in detention our outside of detention, and counseling for those in detention and outside of detention.

“We do those other services to keep detention rates low for our members counties. Otherwise we’d be charging $400-plus a day,” said Ruth.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked what ages the detention center handles.

“For kids in detention, there’s really no state minimum,” offered Reed. “A normal age of a kid to go to detention is 11. The majority of kids are at 14, until they reach their 18th birthday. When a kid turns 18, they can go to an adult jail.”

Ruth said they work with Iowa AEAs (Area Education Agencies) to provide schooling for the youth while in detention.

The length of time kids are in detention can also vary. Some might only be in for one day; others for 10 to 15 months.

Reed said Jones County is lucky to have a lot of youth being placed in detention.

“You guys don’t have a lot of juvenile delinquents, which is awesome. Nobody can predict it. You guys have a great track record of having low detention numbers,” he said.

Counties utilizing CIJDC do cover the medical costs and cost of prescriptions associated with the juveniles from that county.

“It doesn’t happen very often,” stipulated Reed. “We do have an outside nurse to defray some of those costs.”

There is no cost or annual fee for a county to become a member of CIJDC.

“You guys already place your kids with us; it makes sense to become a member and pay us a little bit less,” added Reed.

The board approved becoming a member of the CIJDC.