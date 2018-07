The Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition, with ASAC as the grantee, was one of 55 recipients across the nation (the only one in the State of Iowa) to receive the 2018 CARA (Comprehensive Additional and Recovery Act) Local Drug Crisis grant. The Coalition was awarded $50,000.

