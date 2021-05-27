Jones Co. Democrats hear from Sen. Mathis on range of topics

The Jones County Democrats, under new leadership, held its first public forum event at the Anamosa Public Library on May 19. The evening’s highlight was Sen. Liz Mathis via Zoom.

She was expected to attend in-person, but was kept at the Capitol in Des Moines due to the extended legislative session.

The event was moderated by Jones County Democrat Chair, Tony Amsler. There were a couple dozen people in attendance in the room, with several others online.

Following Mathis’ introduction to what the Senate was currently debating and voting on, she took several questions from the audience.

“The House is now debating the big bad elections bill. The House is trying mightily to put amendments on it,” she said. “The elections bill is particularly mean spirited.”

Mathis said with the Democrats having the minority in the House and Senate, that makes it very hard to get anything passed, or for them to attempt to block any bills.

“But certainly we’ve been able to add some caution to it and shine a light on things and let the public know what’s going on. That’s created some public feedback” she said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the education bill into law, which gives some favor to charter schools in Iowa.

“Here’s what I’m worried about with that,” prefaced Mathis. “There’s a paragraph that says that charter schools do not have to adhere to certain state guidelines or state rules that public schools have to adhere to.”

Some examples she gave that is not included is mandatory child abuse reporting.

“That’s just a standard,” she said.

She said if the state wanted to offer families a choice in education, those choice are either public or private schools.

“We do have options; we do have choices. I just don’t see the need for charter schools,” she said.

Overall, Mathis has grown quite frustrated this legislative session.

“We’ve had a difficult time trying to stop some of the policies that just don’t fit the tone of Iowa or aren’t going to help very many Iowans.”

She warned that there could be two amendments to the state’s constitution on the 2022 ballot: abortion and gun rights.

“They (the Republicans) are making an attempt to narrow a woman’s reproductive freedoms and rights,” she said.

Bernie Manternach posed the first question, asking Mathis why politics has become so polarizing.

“How do you deal with the issues and keep calm?” asked Manternach.

Mathis said it takes a lot of patience and thick skin.

“I thought my skin was thick enough as a reporter,” she said of her former job.

Mathis said it can be hard not being able to accomplish much for her constituents knowing the Democrats don’t have the majority in Des Moines. But she said so much more can be done at home.

“What we can do is compartmentalize. We can work at the ground level at home. Build relationships in your community. You can get things done for your community in a number of different ways,” she urged.

Keith Stamp asked what is being done to address the issues at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Mathis said when the Senate first saw the justice budget, which has been approved, it only included a $6 million increase. (The justice department does include “a significant increase for Anamosa in the millions of dollars.”)

“When I say ‘only,’ there are many facilities that need to be funded. It would not have covered anything. It would have been going backwards,” she said.

The House then suggested a $20 million increase.

“Which is a significant increase,” noted Mathis, “but again, it really isn’t enough when you look at how far back we were (in funding).

“Any tragedy at a state penitentiary is shocking,” she continued. “It is inexcusable. We should make sure that it doesn’t happen again. And therefore, our budget should reflect the ability to try and improve conditions.”

Mathis also addressed the American Rescue Plan Act/Stimulus Package, and how it impacts Iowans.

She said it starts with the middle class, helping the middle class bounce back from the pandemic.

“We need the middle class. They grow the country from the middle out. It’ll eliminate debt, spark economic growth, give people some breathing room, especially after a pandemic.”

She said the plan also calls for funding infrastructure, and not just the traditional infrastructure one might think of like roads, bridges, and buildings.

“Infrastructure in our century is much more than that now,” she continued. “We have to take a look at electric cars and solar power. Those are also infrastructure because those are things we can’t live without, utilities and energy.”

Former state representative Andy McKean inquired about Mathis’ take on the urban/rural divide not only in Iowa, but nationwide. He asked if the Democrats need to change their image or revise their message to appeal to the rural voter.

Mathis said with single-party rule right now in Iowa, the electorate needs to take action against the legislation they don’t like. She outlined the various things Democrats could do to bring back a majority.

“Swing the pendulum. Be more issue-oriented. Secure more voter registrations; consistent growth in registrations. Become better at recruiting of candidates. Support those candidates financially.

“The rural/urban divide is real,” concluded Mathis.