Jones Co. Democrats welcome new leadership, ideas

Jones County has a new slate leading the county’s Democratic Party.

On March 13 during the Biennial Organizational Meeting, the following were elected officers:

• Tony Amsler, Chair

• Bob Gertsen, Vice Chair

• Jane Lawrence, Central Committee Secretary

• Nick Manternach, Central Committee Treasurer

Amsler, of Monticello, had been informally active with the Jones County Democrats in the past, assisting former chair, Gary Hart, before she relocated out of county.

“I’ve been active on and off for a number of years,” he said.

Amsler has been a volunteer during the famed Iowa Caucuses. More recently, he assisted with the party’s social media and online presence.

As an active voter, Amsler has also campaigned for local Democrats as well, as they ran for various offices.

Amsler and his wife, Jo, have lived in Monticello since 1982. From 1985-2008, Amsler worked in education having spent most of years working for the Monticello Community School District.

“As a social studies teacher, you had to be a neutral,” he said of not disclosing his political affiliation. “It was always a challenge to students to try and figure out my political tendencies.”

Amsler said it was his goal to help his students understand the bias and opinions wrapped up in politics.

“I never promoted one party or ideology over another,” he said of his years in education.

Now that Amsler “has the time,” as he said, he wanted to get involved in the Jones County Democrats.

“I’ve been retired three times,” he joked.

Aside from education, Amsler also worked for Grant Wood AEA, as well as ITS (Infrastructure Technology Solutions) in Monticello.

Amsler said this phase of his life is what he calls “in transition.

“I’m looking for the next big thing I can contribute to,” he said.

Amsler praised those who stepped up to serve on the executive team, and said they’re looking forward to others getting involved as well.

“We want to engage the voters,” he said.

Amsler brings great organizational skills to the table, and wants to encourage engagement by and with other Democrats throughout Jones County.

“The goal of our team is to improve ways to facilitate that,” he said.

Amsler chose to get involved in the Jones County Democrats for several reasons. In particular, he said, he didn’t want voters to lose sight of what the party stands for. He said nasty politics, particularly in the last election cycle, dominated over the common-sense issues that voters feel passionate about. For example: education, a sustainable environment, good paying jobs for all, and to bring back the politics of collaboration, just to name a few.

“We need to recognize that we need to make things better for (other generations),” he said.

Amsler said the last election was particularly nasty when inappropriate labels were placed on the Democrats, such as “baby killer.”

“It was using the word “liberal” in a negative way,” he said. “Name calling and labeling like that is frustrating.”

The party also needs to strongly focus its efforts on fundraising.

“We need to be able to support those candidates running for office who directly impact Jones County,” Amsler said. “That should be the bottom line of any political party.”

As the group holds meetings and expands its efforts, Amsler anticipates the creation of subcommittees to get more people interested in the various goals of the party. He said it ultimately comes down to what the voters want to see, whether it’s more public events or guest speakers, for example.

“We need to set achievable and measurable goals for ourselves. This is not a one-person job; we need to gather folks together in community to meet those goals.”

Amsler reflected that over the years, the number of “no party” voters in Jones County, commonly referred to as “independents,” has steadily increased from 29 percent in 1984 to 46 percent in 2016.

“That’s concerning to me because folks are disheartened by both political parties. We need to do a better job of explaining who we are and what we represent.”

Meetings of the Jones County Democrats will take place as the executive committee and standing committees see fit. One of the executive team’s goals is to conduct those meetings throughout the county, not just in one singularly location. This way, everyone can get involved no matter where you reside. Those meeting locations, though, will need to offer technology components so they can allow people to Zoom in remotely.

“All are welcome to attend,” urged Amsler. “If you’d like to attend but can’t get away from the family or you live half-way across the county.” Amsler said using Zoom is a real plus and maximizes the potential to reach across multiple generations.

The Democrats also have an active Facebook page and website where you can sign up for email newsletters. Their next “mask-to-mask” meeting (with a Zoom option) is Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. in the Monticello City Council Chambers.