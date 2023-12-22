Jones Co. employees help ‘make a difference’

“We Can Make a Difference,” established in 2005, is a donation program that consists of Jones County employees who choose to contribute a portion of their by-weekly paychecks toward a worthy cause.

This year, approximately $1,870 was raised by 30 employees. The funds went toward seven different organizations and non-profits throughout Jones County.

The committee members are randomly selected each year from all participating county departments. The committee decided the funds this year would go toward helping to “feed Jones County.”

Those receiving donations included:

• Jones County Food Pantry, $350

• Monticello Food Pantry, $350

• Olin Food Pantry, $350

• Wyoming Food Pantry, $350

• Oxford Junction Food Bank, $350

• Jones County Senior Dining, $100

• ALY (Anamosa Lunches for Youth), $100