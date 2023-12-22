Jones Co. employees help ‘make a difference’

On Dec. 12, Jones County employees presented several donations as part of We Can Make a Difference. ALY received $100. From left are Naturalist Michele Olson, Deputy Treasurer Rhonda Heasty, Recorder Sheri Jones, Bernieta Wells and Marilyn Albaugh with ALY, Social Worker Nancy Fahey, and ECI Director Sherri Hunt. (Photos by Kim Brooks)

The Jones County Food Pantry received $350. From left are Michele Olson, Rhonda Heasty, Sheri Jones, Julie Finn with the food pantry, Nancy Fahey, and Sherri Hunt.

The Monticello Food Pantry received $350. From left are Michele Olson, Rhonda Heasty, Sheri Jones, Kevin Schmidt with the food pantry, Nancy Fahey, and Sherri Hunt.

The Oxford Junction Food Bank received $350. From left are Michele Olson, Rhonda Heasty, Sheri Jones, Joyce Haferbier with the food bank, Nancy Fahey, and Sherri Hunt.

The Olin Food Pantry received $350. From left are Michele Olson, Rhonda Heasty, Sheri Jones, Karen Tarbox with the food pantry, Nancy Fahey, and Sherri Hunt.

The Wyoming Food Pantry received $350. From left are Michele Olson, Rhonda Heasty, Sheri Jones, John Jamison with the food pantry, Nancy Fahey, and Sherri Hunt.
     “We Can Make a Difference,” established in 2005, is a donation program that consists of Jones County employees who choose to contribute a portion of their by-weekly paychecks toward a worthy cause.

   This year, approximately $1,870 was raised by 30 employees. The funds went toward seven different organizations and non-profits throughout Jones County.

   The committee members are randomly selected each year from all participating county departments. The committee decided the funds this year would go toward helping to “feed Jones County.”

   Those receiving donations included:

   • Jones County Food Pantry, $350

   • Monticello Food Pantry, $350

   • Olin Food Pantry, $350

   • Wyoming Food Pantry, $350

   • Oxford Junction Food Bank, $350

   • Jones County Senior Dining, $100

   • ALY (Anamosa Lunches for Youth), $100

