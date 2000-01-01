Jones Co. employees make a difference

     “We Can Make a Difference,” established in 2005, is a donation program made up of Jones County employees who choose to contribute a portion of their bi-weekly paychecks toward a worthy cause.

     Over $21,000 has been raised and donated to local organizations since the program’s inception. Thirty-five employees participated in 2017 and a total of $2,122.60 was raised.

     The committee members are randomly selected late each year from all participating departments. The committee recently met and decided that the 2017 funds will be distributed as follows:

     • Chelsey’s Dream Foundation, $225

     • Monticello Ministerial Association, $225

     • Anamosa Ministerial Association, $225

     • Midland Council of Churches, $225

     • Jones County JETS Transportation, $225

     • Jones County Senior Dining, $225

     • After School Program at the Wyoming Public Library, $225

     • Monticello Library Youth Program, $225

     • Jones County Family Council’s “Shop with a Cop” program, $225

     • HACAP Food Pantry drive, $97.60

