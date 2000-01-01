Jones Co. employees make a difference



The Monticello Public Library received a $225 donation toward youth programming. From left are Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman, Early Childhood Iowa Coordinator Sherri Hunt, Deputy Auditor Michele Lubben, Monticello Library Director Michelle Turnis, Deputy Assessor Jane Russell, and Recorder Sheri Jones.



Karen Kiburz also accepted a check for $225 for the Midland Council of Churches. From left are Deputy Auditor Michele Lubben, Recorder Sheri Jones, Kiburz, Deputy Assessor Jane Russell, and Early Childhood Iowa Coordinator Sherri Hunt.



Karen Kiburz with JETS accepted a check for $225. From left are Deputy Auditor Michele Lubben, Recorder Sheri Jones, Kiburz, Deputy Assessor Jane Russell, and Early Childhood Iowa Coordinator Sherri Hunt.



We Can Make a Difference donated $97.60 to HACAP. From left are Early Childhood Iowa Coordinator Sherri Hunt, Deputy Auditor Michele Lubben, Senior Dining Director Lisa Tallman, Sheri Hatfield with HACAP, Deputy Assessor Jane Russell, and Recorder Sheri Jones.



Each year Jones County employees designate a portion of their paychecks toward worthy causes, a program called “We Can Make a Difference.” One of their causes this year was Chelsey’s Dream Foundation, receiving $225. Front from left are Karen Kiburz with JETS, Carol and Chuck Bildstein, Deputy Assessor Jane Russell, and Early Childhood Iowa Coordinator Sherri Hunt. Back row, Deputy Auditor Michele Lubben and Recorder Sheri Jones. (Photos by Kim Brooks)