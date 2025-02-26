Jones Co. Engineers awarded for X-64 paving project, leaders in technology

“The last time we received an outstanding paving award was 1972 for County Road E-23 from Amber and Highway 38.”

A few weeks ago, Jones County Assistant Engineer Todd Postel attended the 61st Annual Concrete Paving Workshop in Des Moines, hosted by the Iowa Concrete Paving Association (ICPA). Over 700 transportation leaders and builders gather at the workshop to exchange information and recognize exceptional construction projects. This event attracts the Midwest’s top engineers, highway officials, contractors, and consultants.

The Jones County Engineer’s Office, along with contractor Cedar Valley Corp., LLC out of Waterloo, received an Award of Excellence at the ICPA event for the PCC (Portland cement concrete) overlay project on County Road X-64 from the Cedar County line to Massillon Road (Oxford Mills).

“We’ve got a strong organization with the Iowa Concrete Paving Association (ICPA),” praised County Engineer Derek Snead. “Their associate and banquet are one of the biggest in the nation. The Iowa paving conference is comparable to the national paving conference.”

Those who are part of the recognition in the Engineer’s Office include: Snead, Postel, Materials Engineer Eric Grove, Inspector Austin McAtee, Party Chief Matt Burger, and Controller Bridgette Bowers. Henry Tracy and Michael Browne from Cedar Valley Corp. were also on hand at the conference.

“It’s a very competitive realm of applicants,” Postel said. “Concrete paving is a big deal in Iowa. We’re kind of the leader in the nation as far as concrete roads. Slipform paving started here in this state (in 1955). We’ve always been on the forefront of concrete paving.

“One thing about concrete overlays, if you look at the whole nation, Iowa by far as done way more concrete overlays than any other state,” he continued.

“We (Iowa) make up a big portion of the industry,” Snead said.

The X-64 paving project has been on the forefront for several years now. In late 2022, Postel brought it to the Jones County Board of Supervisors’ attention, with the project appearing on the five-year construction program for some time.

Even at that time, Postel hinted that the project would be done in two phases due to the scope of work involved. Also, turning it into two separate projects rather than one big project would ultimately save the county money.

The first phase involved replacing a narrow, short-span bridge with a box culvert. This phase also entailed flattening the slopes of the driveway and field/farm accesses and entrances.

X-64 was the first paved secondary road in Jones County. It was first paved in 1964.

The paving portion encompassed 4.4 miles. The width of the road was 20 feet, which was too narrow for today’s standards. The project also included widening the top of the roadway to 22 feet with a safety edge, which brought it to 24 feet in all.

X-64 sees about 420 vehicles a day.

As part of the project Secondary Roads was also awarded $500,000 in safety funds to not only add that safety edge feature, but to include other various safety features into the project. The safety edge, at least here in Jones County, is a regular feature on all overlay and paving projects.

B&J Hauling and Excavation was the prime contractor on the first phase, with Cedar Valley Corp. taking on the second phase, the paving portion.

The engineer’s estimate for the entire project was $4.2 million. Phase one was around $800,000, with phase two at $3.25 million, for a total project cost of $4.05 million, coming in under budget.

Generally, Jones County takes on one PCC paving project every fiscal year, sometimes one every two years, due to the high cost.

“They’ve very expensive. It’s approaching $1 million a mile now,” offered Postel.

Several factors went into ICPA’s consideration of X-64 for the award.

“It was a challenging project in that the existing road width was narrow, vertical curves, horizontal curves, complexity of the project was on the higher end,” explained Postel. “They use a lot of categories to rate a project. The complexity of this project was probably why it got chosen.”

In addition, this is the first concrete overlay project that Jones County has taken on using drone surveying technology.

“We’ve done lots of drone projects. Every project we do now is with a drone,” Postel said.

Secondary Roads started using a drone for surveying in 2019. The very first project was for a bridge replacement and paving project on Buffalo Road.

“We’ve done numerous ones since then,” added Postel.

As he explained, conventional surveying with a manned crew on a project like this would have taken all summer to do. Using a drone, it took just four 20-minute flights.

“Your vertical accuracies when you do topography surveying on an existing concrete pavement need to be a half inch or less,” Postel detailed. “That’s usually done with a total station or on a digital level, very, very time consuming.”

“On an overlay, you’re trying to get as tight an accuracy as possible,” added Snead. “If you’re off even a little bit on a vertical accuracy, even if you’re off an inch, an inch of concrete for a long period of time (stretch of roadway) is a lot of money. Now that we can get that accuracy, we can maintain the thickness we want and we don’t get crazy quantities.”

Jones County is an outlier in that very few counties in Iowa are using drones for such complicated and large-scale projects like X-64.

“It takes a specialized drone,” Snead continued. “That’s not a huge component anymore because technology changes. It’s not like everyone is using it. There are just a few using drones, period. At least 90 percent are still doing conventional surveying. We’re just taking it to the next level.”

Postel said using a drone in this respect has its benefits other than saving time, saving manpower, and saving money. It’s also a safety feature.

“Safety is the biggest thing; I’m not out there walking around on the road taking shots as cars are zooming by. We’re off to the side and flying the drone,” he said. “We’re not out in the roadway. Our crew is not in danger.

“You can also get to places that are normally very tough or inaccessible if you’re doing it conventionally. We get everything with this.”

The technology has allowed Secondary Roads not tackle 20-some projects when only one project per construction season would have been possible using conventional surveying.

During the ICPA conference, Postel gave a presentation to his fellow engineers and attendees on drone surveying with concrete projects. Since then, many counties have reached out to Jones County for advice and with questions.

“Without it (drones), you’d be looking at construction and surveying costs, it’d be another $50,000 to $80,000 per project,” Postel noted of the increased project cost. “And then it becomes a scheduling issue. They’re scrabbling to do a massive topo job as fast as possible turn that data around for the contractor.”

“We are in a world of efficiencies right now,” Snead noted. “Any time we can make it more efficient, it’s better use of taxpayer money. That’s what this is; better use of the money.”

Aside from the use of a drone, Jones County is also a leader in terms of the material used on paving projects.

“The last few years we’ve been a leader is using a non-woven geotextile bond-breaker between the existing concrete pavement and the new concrete pavement,” Postel shared. “We did our first one in 2012 in Fairview. We did an experimental project. The Federal Highway Administration helped fund us on that. We helped develop the specs for placing it down, how they attached it to the pavement, etc.”

This same material was also used on X-64.

“It’s cheaper than the previous way of doing it,” Snead said.

“There are more folks starting to use fabric now as a bond-breaker. It’s becoming more popular,” added Postel.