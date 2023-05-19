Jones Co. Every Child Reads publishes children’s book

Young readers and readers alike will soon have the chance to read a fun book all about Jones County!

“The ABC’s of Jones County” is a children’s book published through a collaboration with Jones County Every Child Reads (Grade Level Reading), KC Wortman, and the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF).

A couple of years ago, the Dubuque GLR group published “Be a Healthy You in Dubuque,” all about the different activities families can do in and around Dubuque. This planted the seed with Every Child Reads about publishing a similar book about Jones County.

The mission of ECR is to make sure every child is reading proficiently by the time they complete third grade. Their four focus areas include: School attendance, school readiness, summer learning, and academic achievement.

Once ECR had it in their head that they wanted to pursue this idea, it became a question of funding. ECR is funded by the JCCF, donations, and grants. ECR Coordinator Heather Weers simply started asking entities if they would consider funding the children’s book project. The Anamosa City Council was generous to donate the majority of the funding to cover the cost of hiring an illustrator and getting the book published.

Speaking of illustrator, Jones County is lucky to have someone who has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to art and publishing. KC Wortman of Anamosa, owner of Thou Art Gallery, has illustrated almost 30 children’s books, and published seven on her own. ECR was excited to collaborate with Wortman.

“We asked KC if she’d consider illustrating our book and she said yes right away,” recalled Weers. “KC taught us so much, and she was amazing to work with.”

The project started in December 2021 via Zoom meetings with the ECR executive board and Wortman.

“When it started coming together, it was really interesting,” Wortman said. “And I love that it’s a book about Jones County.”

“I’ve never written a book before, but timewise, that year went really fast,” Weers said. “We made great progress behind the scenes.”

The main character of the book is a motorcycle named “JC” for Jones County. The group chose a motorcycle due to the local history of J&P Cycles and the National Motorcycle Museum. “JC” rides around the county as he points out various spots that coordinate with each letter of the alphabet. For example, “O” stands of Olin, Oxford Junction, and Onslow.

As kids are reading the book, be sure to look for a friendly hidden firefly on each page.

“It was fun to work on this as a group,” expressed Weers. “We were able to bounce ideas off each other, and we all learned something about the county. It was hard to include every destination and attraction in the county, but we did our best.”

Weers said once the book is in readers’ hands, it’ll be fun to watch their reactions as they read through it. As you read the book yourself or to a youngster, be sure to take a photo and share it to the ECR Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/jonesecr.

For her part with the illustrations, Wortman used pen and ink, as well as gouache to provide the intense colors throughout the book.

“They stand out better,” she said versus using water color.

“This was a fun project for me,” she said fondly. “I started getting ideas right away and started sketching.”

Throughout the month of May, ECR will be delivering the ABC book to all kindergarteners and first graders in Jones County (Monticello, Anamosa, Olin, and Midland schools). In addition, all registered daycare centers and in-home providers will receive a free copy, as will each public library and elementary school library.

The public will have the chance to purchase a copy during book-signing events on June 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Thou Art; June 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Whiffle Tree Mercantile; and June 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Savor the Barn.

Aside from Weers and Wortman, other members of the ECR group include: Sherri Hunt, Rosalie Ahrendsen, Paula Buck, Amy Keltner, Sherri Neofotist, Kim Brooks, Val Daily, and Sue Russ.