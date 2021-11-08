Jones Co. Freedom Rock nears completion

Artist Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II recently finished painting Freedom Rocks in Henry and Jefferson counties, which leaves two rocks remaining on his Freedom Rock Tour of Iowa. Jones and Linn counties are the two remaining rocks to be painted, with Jones County scheduled to begin Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Freedom Rock Tour honors veterans by painting military-themed murals on large boulders in each of the state’s 99 counties. Located in Stone City, Weber Stone donated the huge granite rock to be used for the Jones County Freedom Rock and the land it sits on. The rock is to be painted with scenes depicting veterans, places, and events that have significance in the history of Jones County.

The first Freedom Rock was painted in 1999 in Menlo, Iowa (Guthrie County). Sorensen painted a thank you to veterans on a 60-ton boulder, located 1 mile south of Interstate Highway 80, which had been a popular spot for graffiti. He painted “Thank you veterans for our freedom” and the Iwo Jima flag rising. It became a place often visited by tourists and Sorensen now annually paints the rock each Memorial Day.

In 2008, Sorensen and his wife began thinking about painting Freedom Rocks in all 99 counties. The Freedom Rock Tour aims to boost tourism and spread the message of thanking our veterans, while providing a Freedom Rock for all 99 counties in the State of Iowa. More information about the Freedom Rock Tour may be found at www.thefreedomrock.com/iowa-fr-tour.

Fundraising efforts for the Jones County Freedom Rock and the park-like area around it will be ongoing. With the Freedom Rock as the cornerstone of the Jones County display, donations are needed for future enhancements to include: a pavilion to cover the rock, U.S. and Iowa flags, lighting, flags for all military branches of service, static military equipment, dedication bricks, and informational kiosks in the park-like setting to make this a tourist attraction and an area of pride.

Dedication bricks are part of the fundraising efforts. Because we tend to think of something “carved in stone” as being permanent, substantial, and having considerable meaning, dedication bricks may be purchased for any individual, family, organization, or “in memory of.” Forms are available at locations throughout the county. It is hoped the walls for these bricks will be added next year.

Donations can be sent to: Jones County Freedom Rock, c/o Citizens Savings Bank, 215 E. Main St., Anamosa, IA 52205. (Make checks payable to “Jones County Freedom Rock.”)

For more information or if you have questions, contact Dennis Mulford at 319-462-0880 or Becky DirksHaugsted at 319-361-2728.