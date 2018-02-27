Jones Co. hosts active shooter training

Jones County fire, EMS and law enforcement took part in active shooter training, Saturday, Feb. 17 at Jones Regional Medical Center. Despite being in the works for several months, Sheila Frink, Anamosa Ambulance director, said the timing coincidently was three days following the Feb. 14 school shooting in which 17 people lost their lives.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today