Jones Co. Jail cells shut down by inspector

It has become apparent that a new Jones County Jail is on the horizon…

During the Nov. 19 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Greg Graver and Jail Administrator Sarah Tate met with the board to discuss the recent jail inspection, which led to shutting down three cells due to much-needed repairs and maintenance.

“The first topic is going to be the three cells that the inspector shut down. The second topic to discuss is that the jail does not meet the needs of the staff and the inmates,” noted Tate.

Two of the cells shut down were empty; the third cell had only two inmates in it.

“He (the jail inspector) bypassed a six-man cell even though the same issues were obvious in that cell as others,” Tate said. “I believe he’s making a point. I can tell you that his inspection went like no other. He immediately entered the first cell looking for issues. He took pictures; he’s never taken pictures before. This is the same inspector we’ve had every year.”

Some of the reoccurring themes throughout every cell and space within the jail includes:

• Rust around the toilets and showers

• Peeling epoxy paint on the floors, benches, tables, and walls

• Crumbling plaster and cement

• Holes in the walls stemming from removing old reliance phones

• Safety concerns such as blind spots within the cells

• Sanitary issues such as exposed metal in the portholes where food is passed through

• Welding issues

• A mixture of old and new plumbing systems

• Daylight gaps between the secure doors and the hinges of the jail cells

• Corrosion of pipes

“Most of the cells in A, B, and C are the original jail,” Tate said. “There are a lot of metal walls, so there is rusting there.”

C Cell is used for orientation. There is still a reliance phone on the wall that cannot be removed due to how it was mounted.

“So that was left on the wall, but it’s a hazard,” Tate said. “An inmate created a weapon out of that phone.”

Tate said there are plaster issues not just within the jail on the third floor, but throughout the courthouse. After speaking with a contractor, she said the plaster in the walls feels very much like “a firm sand castle.

“If you were to just keep digging, it would just keep crumbling,” she continued. “He said you probably could have dug out that entire wall. You just pick a point to stop and plaster over it otherwise you could have a hole the size of most of that wall.”

Recently, the sink in the staff bathroom fell off the wall. Tate said Jackson Snyder, Facilities Maintenance director, had to remount the sink.

Another safety issue are the doors separating the jail from the public.

“Most new facilities have very solid two-door systems,” Tate explained. “You enter one door; it locks behind you. You have a second door that unlocks and then you enter the secure facility. These are the doors that we have between the public and the jail.”

Tate took it upon herself to do many of the immediate repairs needed throughout the jail.

“I think we ought to commend our jail administrator because at no point when we hired her did we say she’d also be maintenance and construction. You heard a lot of ‘I was doing this’ and ‘I was taking care of that.’ That is certainly not something that is really expected of her, but it’s what she’s tried to do to make things work.”

In 2018, Graver started working with Shive-Hattery on an overall courthouse plan that was divided into phases. Since then, the supervisors used ARPA funding to purchase land in the Anamosa Industrial Park to house a future jail/law enforcement center. Graver said now is the time to reconnect with Shive for the concept plan and development phase.

Hein said in 2018 when Shive presented the plan, the cost for that phase was $12,000. Six years later, no doubt the cost has gone up.

“We know that we’re on borrowed time. Ever since I’ve been sheriff, we’ve been hearing about these deficiencies,” Graver said.

Every county surrounding Jones has passed bond issues to build new jails. Most recently, Delaware and Jackson counties have completed jails.

“I think that’s kind of put us in the bullseye,” added Graver.

He said the next step would also be public awareness, selling a new jail to the Jones County taxpayers for a bond vote.

“Before you get into the public awareness, we’re leaning on local media to help us, you need to be able to provide the taxpayers with an idea of what this is going to cost before it goes to a bond issue,” he urged.

With Rep. Steve Bradley present, who was recently re-elected to represent District 66, Graver made the comment that recent state laws have hindered how much in property tax dollars can support the county.

“My frustration that I’ve been pretty open about is the fact that the state requires us to have a jail,” Graver shared. “The state requires us to hold any inmate arrested by any state agent; I can’t refuse. The state inspects us to determine whether it’s an appropriate facility, also with staffing. And we receive no funding for it. It’s taxpayer-funded and now we have a limit on what we can get from the taxpayers. So it puts us in a really bad position.”

Graver said in 2018, Warren County’s jail was shut down. They resorted to housing inmates out-of-county. He plans to speak with the Warren County Sheriff regarding how much that process cost the county, how they paid for it, and how they survived hauling inmates between various counties for six years.

“The bigger logistical issue, is having people to run them (inmates) back-and-forth,” said Graver. “With our patrol levels now, that would be absolutely impossible for us to pull patrol staff to move inmates.”

In one night, four people were arrested in Jones County. In a four-hour timeframe, eight people were arrested.

“And it doesn’t fall on the local police departments because the sheriff is director of the inmates. It completely falls on us,” Graver said of hauling inmates.

He proposed to the supervisors whether the county should keep throwing money at the jail or if they need to take the next step of designing a new jail.

“You could go five to six years before you have a facility in place and there’s no guarantee we’re not going to get shut down,” Graver said. “The next step is the big step. Jails are not a popular bond issue with the taxpayers. We’d rather have nice schools. We’d rather have nice roads. Taxpayers just really don’t care about inmates and how they’re housed. But states have mandates and we’re stuck cleaning up the cost of it. We’re fast approaching that.”

“This has been a conversation since I got on the board 10 years ago,” commented Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach. “Eventually the day would come… I’d like to see us spend the money on something else, but we need to provide for this.”