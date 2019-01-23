Jones Co. Jail inspection points to staffing issues

According to a new jail inspection report, the Jones County Jail is experiencing staffing issues.

Sheriff Greg Graver, Jail Administrators Mike Elkin and Tess LeMense, and Iowa Department of Corrections Jail Inspector Delbert Longley all met with the Jones County Supervisors on Jan. 15 during their regular board meeting to discuss the issues as Longley sees them.

“This is the first time I have seen a jail inspection report address jail staffing levels,” said Graver.

Longley said his concerns stem from maintaining a safe environment in the jail.