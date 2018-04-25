Jones Co. loses DECAT, CPPC directors

Jones County is losing its DECAT (Decategorization) and CPPC (Community Partnerships for Protecting Children) advocates.

Sarah Wickham and Rachel Williams, who serve as respective directors of the organizations, are resigning due to budget cuts to their programs.

DECAT and CPPC work in collaboration with Cedar/Jones ECI (Early Childhood Iowa), which is directed by Sherri Hunt.

Both Hunt and Wickham met with the Jones County Supervisors during their April 17 meeting to provide updates on the three programs that serve Jones County.