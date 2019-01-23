Jones Co. Moms lend a hand at Ronald McDonald House

Published by admin on Wed, 01/23/2019 - 10:03am
Earlier this month on Jan. 7, members of the Jones County Moms group took the time to volunteer in the Ronald McDonald Family Room at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
The moms took part in the Family Meal Program in which they prepared a hot meal on site for the families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
“We spent an afternoon giving back to the St. Luke’s Ronald McDonald Family Room,” shared Jones County Mom April Isaacson.
