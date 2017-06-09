Jones Co. Moms offers support, socialization

Published by admin on Wed, 09/06/2017 - 8:45am
“A support network of mothers, for mothers and children of all ages.”
That is the motto of the countywide, non-denominational group called Jones County Moms.
Their goal is to “create an opportunity for moms of all ages and backgrounds to come together and enjoy a couple of child-free hours of adult interaction. The children are also given an opportunity to enjoy playing with other children.”
