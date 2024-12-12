Jones Co. non-profits awarded over $109,000

On Dec. 3, the Jones County Community Foundation (JCCF) celebrated 17 local non-profits and charitable organizations, awarding them $109,636.50 from its annual grant cycle during an event at Jones County Youth Development Center in Monticello.

The annual event celebrated donors, fundholders, and partners whose support has helped ignite generosity across the community. The grants awarded will help tackle critical issues, including youth needs, technology upgrades and emergency response.

“We are always excited to award grants in support of Jones County non-profits,” said Sheila Tjaden, director of Affiliate Foundations for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which hosts the JCCF. “These organizations make our communities great places to live.”

“The grants that we are presenting tonight will directly benefit youth, individuals, families, schools, communities, and organizations in Jones County,” said Janet Martin, outgoing JCCF president. “They have discussed the needs of Jones County, they have written their grant proposals, they have convinced someone to write a letter of recommendation for them, and now they will put their program in action.”

The following grant recipients and projects received funding:

Anamosa Chamber of Commerce

Accepting were Blair Lawton, director, and Eileen Bates, board member.

Their grant will help to support Pumpkinfest and the Ryan Norlin Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off. The chamber plans to purchase two-way radios and update event signage around the Anamosa community.

Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter

Accepting were Jackie White, board president, and Paxtyn Keleher, vice president.

The funds will go toward purchasing new kennels for the shelter’s cat isolation room.

“We are currently looking at upgrading our isolation area for our cats,” said White. “Pretty much all of our animals that come through the front door, most of the time we don’t know if they’re healthy or we don’t know what may be going on. Our kennels in our isolation room we have now were all bought used. We currently have six kennels in our isolation room for our cats. We’d like to replace them with a set of 10. They’re quite costly.”

Jones County Conservation

Accepting was Brad Mormann, Conservation director.

The funds will help to carry out phase 2 of the Fremont Mill Bridge (Military Bridge) rehabilitation project.

“Interesting we’re in Monticello tonight; that’s where it (the bridge) was originally, across the Maquoketa River,” remarked Mormann. “It’s one of those key assets to Central Park that people come and utilize. This bridge is a critical piece of our trails in that it connects different components of the campground and different areas of the park together that cross the park and lake.”

City of Anamosa

Accepting was Parks and Recreation Director Cale Yoder.

The grant will go toward transform one of the unused racquetball rooms at the Lawrence Community Center.

“We are hoping to turn it into a multi-use fitness area to help not only expand our current offerings that we have for fitness, but also give us the opportunity to have multiple personal workout areas and classes for all,” said Yoder.

Twin Rivers Pheasants Forever

Accepting was Matt McQuillen.

The group plans to use the money “put together a series of drone videos of all of (their) projects that would then be archived and available for people to use in the county for employee retention and recruitment.”

McQuillen admitted that Pheasants Forever does not do a good job of marketing themselves and all of the projects they’ve been a part of in Jones County.

“What we have really done is really focused on quality of life throughout the county,” he said. “There are a lot of benefits to being outdoors.”

Friends of Olin Emergency Services

Accepting were Matt Koch, Allen Rix, and Rebecca Rohwedder.

The grant will help to complete the interior work of the new ambulance station in Olin.

“Together, along with the support of many others, we’ve worked tirelessly to bring this project to life,” said Koch. “We started this project because we were in need of a new building for our EMS services. This grant represents so much more than funding. It symbolizes hope, progress and the spirit of collaboration that defines our community. The improvements have already made meaningful differences in our entire EMS team, enabling them to serve our town more effectively. Now with this new grant, we’re able to finish vital components of our project: electrical work, drop ceiling, insulation of our vestibule glass entry door. These might seem small, but together, they complete a vision we’ve been working tirelessly to bring to life. A safe, functional station where our first responders can do the crucial work of serving and protecting our community.”

Anamosa Area Ambulance Service

Accepting were Stephanie Musser and Emma Wiegel.

The funds will go toward the purchase of sapphire IV pumps of use within the ambulances.

Anamosa Community School District

Accepting was Rachel Williams, elementary teacher librarian.

The grant will benefit Strawberry Hill Elementary to make improvements in the library.

“We will use these funds to help promote reading by investing browser-style bookcases where kids can see the covers of the books and displays where kids can actively engage with the books,” said Williams.

City of Wyoming

Accepting were Kara Kennicker and Kelly Brodersen with the Wyoming Development Committee.

The grant will go toward the purchase of banners and benches for their downtown.

Cascade Enhancement Committee

Accepting was Dale Mescher.

The funds will go toward building four pickleball courts at a park on the east side of Cascade.

Monticello Fire Department

Accepting were Chief Joe Bayne, Assistant Chief Billy Norton, and Training Officer Johnny Russ.

The money will go toward purchasing two-way radios.

Tanager

Accepting were Jen Null and Amanda Kelchen, school-based therapist.

The money will go toward continuing to provide school-based therapy for students within the Monticello school district.

“We are actually providing mental health care and services to students in school, preventing them from having to miss almost half a day of school to drive to Cedar Rapids where our offices are,” Null said. “Our school-based therapists are deeply involved within the whole school system, really working to create systemic change in those systems. Our program has impacted attendance, kids who are struggling, whether it be with specific situations or ongoing needs. They are also working one-on-one with their teachers, providing support and helping teachers understand the students’ needs more, but also being a support to the teachers.”

Friends of Monticello Parks & Recreation

Accepting were Jacob Oswald, director; Grace Dupuy, coordinator; and Kara Burrack, volunteer.

The grant will go toward supporting the construction of a bike park in Monticello behind Dollar Fresh.

“In conversation with our city council and park board, we earmarked 4.5 acres to be a timber area for this bike park,” Oswald shared. “We’re really looking forward to bringing our concept designers to town next week already and get the ball rolling in terms of what this park will do for our community, but for Jones County as a whole.”

Anamosa Firefighters Association

Accepting were Lieutenant Jeff Swisher and Secretary Carter Balentine.

The grant will go toward purchasing two-way radios.

Wyoming Fair Association

Accepting were Jason Zamastil, Guy Petersen, Steve Agnitsch, and Kris Gobeli.

The funds will go towards three different projects on the fairgrounds.

“We’re going to expand our underground electrical project a little bit more,” said Zamastil. “We are renovating our open pavilion and our floral hall. We are rebuilding our horse entry booth for the horse arena, making it a little bit safer and user friendly.”

Riverview Center, Inc.

Accepting was Sam Blatt, director of develop and public relations.

The grant will go toward providing a crisis tool kit for survivors impacted by sexual violence in Jones County.

“This crisis tool kit will provide transportation, housing, advocate support at hospitals and police stations for the survivors who are impacted by sexual assault,” said Blatt. “This is also to help with prevention, too.”

Families Helping Families of Iowa

Accepting was Faith Robinson, program events coordinator.

The money will toward three main programs they offer for foster children: Providing essentials (clothing); Spread Your Wings, educational support; and Soaring with Wings, funds for extra curricular activities.

In 2002, the Iowa Legislature created the county endowment fund program for counties that did not have a casino. They received a share of state gaming revenues. Currently .8 percent of those funds are shared among the 84 counties that don’t have a casino. Of those funds, 75 percent of the money is awarded in grants to non-profits in each county. Twenty-five percent is put into a permanent endowment fund.

As of today, the Jones County endowment fund is just over $925,000,” shared Doug Edel, outgoing JCCF executive director. “The first JCCF grant cycle was in 2006. Just over $46,000 was awarded. Since the grant program started in 2006, we’ve awarded $1.6 million in grants 150 different non-profits in Jones County.

“Our Foundation board members are all highly involved in the communities they live in,” continued Edel. “We do have a conflict-of-interest policy. Any time a board member has a conflict with an organization that’s applying for a grant, they don’t score the grant and they don’t participate in the voting or the discussion.”