Jones Co. Planning & Zoning shares land use plan with Monticello

Keith Stamp, a member of the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission, and Michele Lubben, Jones County Land Use administrator, held a public work session in Monticello on Oct. 5, inviting Monticello residents to review and ask questions about the Jones County Land Use Master Plan.

Roughly 12 people were in attendance, including City Administrator Russ Farnum, Mayor Dave Goedken, and several Jones County Supervisors.

In mid-July, P&Z held a public hearing at the courthouse in Anamosa for people to review the proposed Master Plan. The room was full of predominately Anamosa residents.

Stamp said he wanted to host a work session in Monticello to bring the project to those who were not able to attend earlier this summer.

“We had virtually no inputs when we were trying to get input from any of the other communities in the county,” Stamp said. “We wanted to share what we’re trying to do with Jones County P&Z and the land use plan.”

Lubben said it’s a rule of thumb to consider updating the land use plan every 10 years. It was last updated in 2012.

Stamp said P&Z took what was a broad, theoretical plan and apply the changes that have taken place throughout the county in the last 10 years.

“Things are changing. We can argue whether they should or shouldn’t,” he said.

The role of the P&Z is to make recommendations to the Jones County Board of Supervisors. It’s the supervisors who make the ultimate decisions.

Stamp said the plan may or may lead to some zoning changes in the future.

Some of the reasons for updating the land use plan:

• Review changing context

“There are more and more people working from home, and are probably going to continue working from home,” shared Stamp. “That’s a plus; it allows people to come to places like Jones County where, maybe before, those types of jobs were more in the urban areas.”

• Protect agriculture land and the landscape of Jones County

“We are a farming area. We’re going to be careful about having housing in the rural areas and having commercial development in the rural areas,” noted Stamp.

• Provide reasonable space for residential and commercial/industrial development

“That was one of the things we heard loud and clear at our public hearing in Anamosa. Are we really providing adequate space for development in Jones County?” proposed Stamp. “Historically, our philosophy generally has always been to keep the development, as much as possible, close to the cities of the county. We are trying to prevent developments out in the middle of the farmland.”

And Stamp said if one is to develop out in the middle of nowhere, is there enough capacity for infrastructure such as roads and services (sewer and water).

“So we have to be careful where we put things so we know that we have the capacity for infrastructure,” he said.

The P&Z looked at several data points including population and land valuations. From 2010 to a projected 2030, Jones County’s population seems to remain flat.

Lubben said that’s a plus.

“All of your urban areas, they really jumped up in population. We stayed the same; we didn’t decrease in population,” she said. “We consider that stable. We consider it a win for that 10-year period.”

Property valuations have also gone up. Lubben said it due to the state reassessment.

However, Goedken questioned a connection between population and valuation.

“In Monticello, we have 4,040 people. 30 years ago, we had 3,500,” he shared. “But the amount of people in representation to the number of homes that are in Monticello is totally different. Family sizes have changed. So, when you use that population number, that isn’t a true reflection on some of the things that are happening.”

In the end, this Land Use Master Plan allows for 25,000 acres of residential development outside of city limits, and 500 acres for commercial development.

Stamp said, “We heard that night (at their July public hearing) that we were limiting the opportunity for residential development outside the city limits of Anamosa. There is 25,000 acres available. That’s a huge chunk of land. Given our population trend, I would think it’s petty adequate.”