Jones Co. P&Z directed to investigate pipeline ordinance

Last week, the Jones County Supervisors, per a resident request, discussed taking action to formalize a countywide ordinance concerning CO2 pipelines within the county.

During the Sept. 26 board of supervisors meeting, the board took action to direct the Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission to research the creation of a potential ordinance.

County Auditor Whitney Hein informed the board that P&Z's next regular meeting would be Oct. 10; however, there were no re-zoning applications for them to review. Yet, a landowner did file an expedited re-zoning application, forcing the P&Z to meet on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if any neighboring counties had approved any pipeline ordinances for Jones County to look over.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said because Delaware County does not have Planning and Zoning, their county supervisors have hired a firm to research such an ordinance.

He noted that Linn County has tried to pass a pipeline ordinance twice now, but such action has failed.

"They're back to drawing board," Oswald said. "There continues to be lawsuits."

Oswald said any ordinance like this, due to the controversy, needs to be successful in court.

"I've asked Delaware County to get me (a copy of) theirs (ordinance) as soon as it's done," added Oswald.

The board urged Jones County P&Z to also reach out to adjacent counties who have pipeline ordinances for reference.

"Do we need to pay to use another county's ordinance?" inquired Schlarmann.

"We need to get Kristofer Lyons (Jones County attorney) involved in ours," suggested Oswald, "especially if someone goes against our ordinance."

Mary Melchert of Monticello asked the board if they would have a chance to review or approve whatever P&Z puts together.

"That's how it's done," Supervisor Jeff Swisher said in terms of the supervisors having final say in any county ordinances.

Melchert said some counties penned pipeline ordinances without advice from legal counsel and they've proved to be unsuccessful.

"We're asking Kristofer to be involved," assured Oswald.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach said everything will be fully transparent with public hearings being scheduled on the matter as well.