Jones Co. P&Z supports enacting countywide pipeline ordinance

The Jones County Planning and Zoning Commission met on Oct. 4 to discuss researching a potential pipeline ordinance per a request from the Jones County Supervisors.

“The Commission should assess whether a pipeline ordinance is needed in Jones County. If it’s decided that it is needed, then you need to come up with a plan for what resources will be needed to create and develop such an ordinance,” offered County Auditor Whitney Hein.

“We are in transition now with hiring a new Land Use administrator,” she continued. “I do foresee once a new administrator is hired, they will be able to assist the Commission with this process.”

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder was also present at the P&Z meeting, as was concerned Jones County citizen Mary Melchert of Monticello.

“A lot of counties are faced with the CO2 pipeline,” said Rohwedder. “Jones County is not currently, but there is a lot of public concern.”

Rohwedder said he attended the joint Jones County Democrat and Republican pipeline presentation back in July and it was an eye-opener.

“You saw what these types of explosions could do to the surrounding area,” continued Rohwedder. “We have pipelines all over Jones County, but they don’t operate under that type of pressure.”

Rohwedder said he’s also concerned with the proposed setback of 100 feet associated with the installation of the CO2 pipelines.

Delaware County has hired a law firm in Des Moines, Ahlers & Cooney PC, to assist their county with a pipeline ordinance. Bremer County has an ordinance in place.

“I encourage you to look at an ordinance, particularly because of the setback, to protect the public,” urged Rohwedder. “I realize there are tax benefits, but there is also potential danger to our citizens, friends, and neighbors.”

P&Z Chair Tim Fay said the use of eminent domain in cases like this seems to benefit the private, corporate interest.

“Eminent domain seems to be a done deal,” he said. “There are too many big guns pushing for it.”

Rohwedder said the Iowa Utilities Board is expected to have a decision on the matter soon.

“There are some heavy financial players in this whole thing,” he said.

Melchert said in some counties, farmers have been fighting in court against the pipeline companies for up to two years.

P&Z asked Melchert and Rohwedder if they’ve been able to get their hands on a pipeline ordinance model. Rohwedder said he has not heard from ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) on the matter.

“I can’t believe they haven’t done something with so many counties impacted,” commented P&Z member Janine Sulzner.

“Counties are using law firms to develop (their ordinances),” offered Hein.

Melchert said it’s important to remember that any ordinance needs to stand up in court.

“I think our best route is to have legal counsel take it on,” suggested Sulzner. “Joining with Delaware County makes sense.”

Sulzner said federal tax credits going to the CO2 pipeline companies aren’t helping the situation.

P&Z made the recommendation to reach out to Delaware County about the possibility of joining forces in their efforts with Ahlers & Cooney. (Jones County utilizes the same law firm for HR purposes.)

“We’ll get on this one way or another, I can assure you,” offered Fay of getting an ordinance in place.

P&Z member Keith Stamp said with P&Z not having a budget, the funds for working with the law firm will have to come from somewhere. He also felt a call to ISAC would be worth investigating whether the organization is working on a model ordinance or not.

“I can put out some feelers,” offered Hein. “But with the timing with the election, I don’t have the hours to develop anything. But I can gather a little bit of information.”

Sulzner asked if any area farmers were in support of the pipeline. Rohwedder said he had not heard of such support, but he does know that the Iowa Corngrowers Association is supportive of the CO2 pipeline.

“That bothers me,” he admitted.

For some background, Rohwedder shared that the Iowa House of Representatives passed a bill that would require 90 percent of the farmers to voluntarily sign on with the pipelines before eminent domain kicked in. The Iowa Senate did not endorse that bill.

“The Senate didn’t want anything to do with it,” he said.

Fay asked if Farm Bureau has taken a stance.

“They’re in the middle of the road,” Melchert said of being neutral. “This could have been taken care of through the legislature and we wouldn’t be here right now. It’s all about advocating (for the people).”

Hein said she would have further information on the next P&Z meeting agenda on Nov. 14 at 4:30 p.m.