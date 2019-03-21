Jones Co. rural road embargo a possibility

It seems an embargo on certain roads in Jones County may be inevitable.

County Engineer Derek Snead spoke to the board about further action to embargo county gravel roads during the March 12 board meeting.

Snead said Iowa Code spells out ways in which the county boards of supervisors could take action to limit road use if needed: Passing a resolution each time a particular road is in need of closing/load limits; and a blanket embargo that allows the county engineer to make the decisions as needed.