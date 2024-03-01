Jones Co. schools help support area farmers, producers

Several school districts in Jones County reaped the benefits of offering students locally-grown food while supporting small businesses.

Sacred Heart Catholic School in Monticello, the Anamosa Community School District, and Olin Consolidated School District all took part in round one of the Iowa Local Food for Schools (IFS) program.

The goal of the program is to “increase access to local food in K-12 schools and improve supply chain resiliency through partnerships with local producers, food hubs, and school districts.”

LFS was established by the USDA and was offered through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Teresa Wiemerslage, the state coordinator of LFS, said the program was made possible through federal funding that was earmarked for supply chain assistance due to disruptions to supply chains due to the COVID pandemic.

“It’s also an incentive to purchase food from local farms,” she added.

In round one, Sacred Heart received $2,000 for produce purchases and $2,000 for protein (meats, dairy, eggs, etc.). The ACSD got $4,000 for produce only. Olin schools received the $2,000/$2,000 split as well.

For round two, Sacred Heart received $3,000 for mixed produce and proteins; ACSD, $4,000 for produce and $4,000 for proteins; and Olin, $3,000 for mixed food purchases. The Monticello Community School District was also awarded for round two, $4,000 for produce and $4,000 for proteins.

Wiemerslage said it’s only been a year since the LFS program has been offered in Iowa.

She outlined three main goals of the program, one being to help “socially disadvantaged farmers and producers and small businesses.” According to the USDA, there are several definitions of “socially disadvantaged farmers:” Those who are underserved, of color, females, veterans, members of the LGBTQ community, immigrants and refugees, or a beginning farmer.

The other goals are to support the local food system and to provide healthy food options to schools.

“This was a brand-new program in Iowa,” said Wiemerslage. “We created something that worked for our schools and the farmers, and we were able to reach a lot of schools.”

Amber Rance, the head cook at Sacred Heart School, said she’s found that the students have enjoyed the different food options available through the LFS program.

“I try to spread it (the food) out throughout the year,” she said of all the options. “It could last us a whole school year.”

Rance said she makes sure to use the fresh produce first, knowing she can freeze the meats.

“LFS just offers better fresh food,” she praised.

One new addition to their school lunch menu has been Italian sausage, which has been added to pizzas versus hamburger.

“The kids seem to like it.”

Rance also shared that she feels the ground beef through LFS “is less greasy and healthier.”

Other options Sacred Heart has secured through the program include: cottage cheese, watermelon, lettuce, farm-fresh eggs, frozen yogurt, butter, ground pork, cucumbers, and dried apple chips.

Rance said the school uses the apple chips for field trips, which have gone over great with the students.

LFS has four food hubs in the State of Iowa that work with and secure food options from farmers, producers, and small businesses. The schools work with these hubs when it comes to ordering. For the most part, schools in Jones County work with the hub in the Iowa City area.

“The hubs make connections with the farmers to make sure the food gets delivered,” said Wiemerslage.

Some of the small businesses to benefit from the LFS program and supply food to schools in Jones County include: Buffalo Ridge Orchard in Central City, HillTop Greens in Dyersville, Over the Moon Farm and Flowers in Coggon, and O’Connell Organic Acres in Durago, just to name a few.

Following the first round of LFS funding, a total of 135 schools in Iowa collectively purchased $645,000 from local farms and businesses. Sixty-four percent of those businesses were identified as “socially disadvantaged or beginning farmers.” Ninety-nine percent of the producers identified as small businesses or non-profits.

The economic multiplier for this project was 1.94, meaning for every dollar spent on local purchases, there was 94 cents of additional economic activity generated in Iowa.

Wiemerslage this program is a win-win for the schools and Iowa farmers/producers.

“We hope to see the funding continue,” she said. “It helps to keep the money in Iowa.”