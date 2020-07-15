Jones Co. sees first COVID-19 death

Jones County Public Health (JCPH) has reported the first COVID-19-related death in Jones County since the pandemic started in mid-March.

On July 12, JCPH issued a press release noting that they were notified of the death associated with the novel coronavirus in the county. The person was between the ages of 61-80.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones who are grieving, and urge everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19,” urged JCPH Director Jenna Lovaas. “Our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our entire community. All of us must do our part to stop the spread of this novel coronavirus.”

JCPH encourages all residents to continue to make prevention a priority. These actions include:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for al least 20 seconds each time.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

• Maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet from others.

• Wearing a mask when out in public.

Updated data for the Jones County can be found at https://coronavoris.iowa.gov.

As of July 13, Jones County has had 72 total positive cases since March. Total residents tested is 1,732. There have been 56 recovered cases, and one death.

You can follow JCPH on Facebook at “Jones County Public Health”. In addition, a public hotline is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 800-244-7431.